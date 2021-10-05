Operation in Afghanistan cost more than 17.3 billion euros

Berlin (dpa) – The deployment of German soldiers and development workers to Afghanistan has cost more than 17.3 billion euros over the past 20 years. By far the most important position was the military, according to the federal government.

“For the participation of the Bundeswehr in the operations” International Security Assistance Force “(ISAF),” Operation Enduring Freedom “(OEF) and the” Resolute Support Mission “(RSM) in Afghanistan were carried out by the division of the Federal Ministry of Defense from 2001 to August 31, 2021, a total of around 12.3 billion euros in additional expenditure related to the deployment has been made, ”according to a federal government response to a short question from FDP politician Alexander Müller and his deputy group. The response was received by the German news agency on Tuesday.

The Foreign Ministry spent around 2.48 billion euros on personnel and material costs related to the project. This sum does not include the personnel and operating costs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as they arise anyway in regular diplomatic operations. The Ministry of Development has provided around 2.46 billion euros to Afghanistan over 20 years. The Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture has spent 33 million euros in two decades.

More costs than digitization in schools

According to this information, the years 2010 to 2012 were the most expensive in each case because the military missions each cost more than one billion euros in additional expenses known as related to the missions. A comparison with other missions abroad is difficult. In Germany, 17 billion euros is almost three times the amount that Germany spends to digitize schools with the Digital Pact for Schools. And that’s about two and a half times the bill due for the years of delayed and completely derailed construction of Berlin BER Airport.

The Federal Intelligence Service (BND) questions in Afghanistan have been classified as secret. This could “endanger the security of the Federal Republic of Germany or cause serious damage to its interests”, the federal government said. Infrastructure that was built with German money and is now used by the Taliban is also classified as classified. “A Federal Government response to this question for publication would make information on the modus operandi, skills and methods as well as the state of knowledge of the Federal Intelligence Service accessible to an indefinable group of people not only at home but at home. the foreigner, ”he said.

The Defense Ministry wants to start Wednesday with an assessment of the largely unsuccessful operation. The schedule is respected even after criticism from the Bundestag. Defense politicians from several factions want to stay away from the planned launch event – combined with criticism of the timing for it shortly after the federal election. These include representatives of the Union, the SPD, the FDP and the Greens.

FDP: Minister neglects Bundestag

FDP defense politician Müller on Tuesday affirmed the FDP’s basic demand for a comprehensive assessment of the operation and strategy in Afghanistan. “The results must then be examined very carefully so that other Bundeswehr engagements, for example in Mali, can build on these experiences. If in doubt, it will save lives. “

The federal government, on the other hand, does not seem interested in coming to terms with it, he noted. “For example, the operational command destroyed data on civil-military cooperation projects before 2015. How should this important part of our engagement be holistically assessed without this database? The Ministry of Defense (BMVg) also did not have the evaluation reports on the various civil-military cooperation projects. Müller: “The opening event to accept BMVg’s engagement in Afghanistan between election periods is now another highlight of the minister’s contempt for parliament.”