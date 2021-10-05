Operation in Afghanistan cost more than 17.3 billion euros

The German Bundeswehr has been represented in Hindu Kush for two decades. The government is now commenting on the cost of deployment.

Berlin (dpa) – The 20-year deployment of German soldiers and development workers to Afghanistan has cost more than 17.3 billion euros, according to the federal government. The army was by far the most important post.

“For the participation of the Bundeswehr in the operations” International Security Assistance Force “(ISAF),” Operation Enduring Freedom “(OEF) and the” Resolute Support Mission “(RSM) in Afghanistan were carried out by the division of the Federal Ministry of Defense from 2001 to August 31, 2021, a total of around 12.3 billion euros in additional expenditure related to the deployment has been achieved, ”according to a response from the federal government to a small request from the FDP parliamentary group. The answer was available at the German press agency.

The Foreign Ministry spent around 2.48 billion euros on personnel and material costs related to the project. This sum does not include the personnel and operating costs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as they arise anyway in regular diplomatic operations. The Ministry of Development has provided around 2.46 billion euros to Afghanistan over 20 years. The Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture has spent 33 million euros in two decades.

Information on Federal Intelligence Service (BND) spending in Afghanistan has been classified. “The disclosure of the relevant information would seriously compromise the performance of the tasks of the Federal Intelligence Service, which in turn could endanger the security of the Federal Republic of Germany or cause serious damage to its interests,” said the Federal Intelligence Service. federal government. In reference to this, the federal government also classifies as classified information infrastructure built with German money which is now used by the Taliban.