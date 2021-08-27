Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market 2021 Supply-Demand, Industry Research and user Analysis, Outlook 2027

Femtosecond laser is an infrared, ultrafast, ultrashort pulse laser with a wavelength of 1053 nm. Femtosecond lasers produce photoionization/photodisruption of the optically transparent tissue like cornea. These layers have a good range of applications in ophthalmic surgery. Ophthalmic femtosecond lasers are wont to correct myopia (a common vision condition). The procedure involves making two lamellar cuts within the cornea that intersect within the periphery, thus creating a lenticule that’s removed. Moreover, ophthalmic femtosecond laser allows doctor to pick the flap thickness and flap diameter, also as angle , diameter, and position of the hinge.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing incidence rate of cataract and growing geriatric population worldwide is predicted to propel the expansion of the ophthalmic femtosecond lasers market. The leading causes of vision impairment and blindness are refractive errors and cataracts. as an example , worldwide, a minimum of 1 billion people have a near or sight impairment that would are prevented or has yet to be addressed, consistent with the planet Health Organization (WHO).

Moreover, increasing prevalence of ophthalmic disorders, increasing regulatory approvals for ophthalmic lasers, and technological advancements are expected to assist within the growth of the ophthalmic femtosecond lasers market. as an example , in March 2018, Alcon received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA (Food and Drug Administration) for LenSx Laser (a femtosecond laser) for the indication of intracorneal rings and pockets for presbyopia-correcting inlays.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, especially in North America, and initiatives to regulate visual defect also are expected to fuel the expansion of the ophthalmic femtosecond lasers market. as an example , consistent with American Diabetes Association, in 2018, around 34.2 million Americans, or 10.5% of the population, had diabetes. However, high cost of kit and therapy is predicted to restrain the market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

Major players operating within the ophthalmic femtosecond lasers market are Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Bausch & Lomb, Alcon, LENSAR, Abbott Medical Optics, Newport Corporation, and IMRA America, Inc.

Major players within the market are adopting various strategies, like product launch, merger and acquisition, etc. to reinforce their market share. as an example , in 2019, SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions introduced Schwind ATOS, a replacement femtosecond laser with smartsight procedure.

Moreover, in 2018, LENSAR announced the acquisition of Precision Eye Services. This acquisition consolidates the Company’s customer base for greater optimization, efficiency, and speed to plug

