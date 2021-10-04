Opioid crisis | Four major American pharmacies on trial

(Cleveland) A federal trial will open Monday afternoon in Cleveland to determine whether drug store chains have caused public nuisance by dispensing addictive pain relievers in two counties of Ohio, where the opioid crisis continues to rage.

One of the lawyers representing Lake and Trumbull counties outside of Cleveland said the cost of dealing with the ongoing crisis in each county was $ 1 billion.

It will be the first time pharmaceutical companies, in this case CVS, Walgreens, Giant Eagle and Walmart, have been called on to defend themselves in a lawsuit. The lawsuit, which is expected to last about six weeks, could set the tone for similar lawsuits against retail drugstore chains by government agencies in the United States.

US District Judge Dan Polster will lead the trial. Almost 3,000 lawsuits in federal courts have been consolidated under Polster’s supervision.

Plaintiffs’ attorneys say Trumbull County issued approximately 80 million prescription pain medication between 2012 and 2016, 400 for each county’s resident, and Lake County issued 61 million tablets or 265 tablets for each resident during that period.

Attorneys for drugstore chains CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and Giant Eagle say the companies did not make the drugs and their pharmacies filled out prescriptions from doctors for patients with a legitimate medical need.

Rite-Aid reached an undisclosed amount with the two counties in August.

Pharmacy attorneys also argue that the companies followed guidelines from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the state of Ohio for stocking pain relievers in their stores.

The CVS chain said in a statement that licensed wholesalers, not the company, were distributing pain relievers to their pharmacies and that it was “a leader in the fight against prescription opioid abuse”. The company also rejects responsibility for the crisis.

“Since 2013, the DEA has refused to give pharmacies the names of doctors whose prescriptions of opioids it believes are problematic,” the statement said. “Some of these doctors are still authorized by the DEA to prescribe opioids. ”

Attorneys for Illinois-based Walgreens say Lake and Trumbull counties “used confused and conflicting legal theories against other defendants before they came up with the idea of ​​suing drugstore retailers.”

Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle said the company not only “complied with all kidnapping prevention laws and regulations, it actively supported law enforcement agencies in their efforts to prevent kidnappings.”

Walmart attorneys said their Lake and Trumbull stores only sell a small percentage of prescribed pain medication and said the lawsuits “failed to distinguish legitimate prescriptions from potentially illegitimate prescriptions.”

The lawsuit will be the fourth this year in the United States to examine claims by governments against part of the pharmaceutical industry for prescription pain medication. In the other cases, no judgments or judgments have been issued so far.