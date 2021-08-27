Opioid Induced Constipation Treatment Market: Demand for Health Supplement to spice up Growth By 2027

Opioid-induced constipation (OIC) is caused by prolonged use of certain opioids, particularly for pain management. OIC can also be caused by taking long-term and excessive doses of narcotics with effects almost like dehydration, constipation, or nausea. OIC may be a common condition affecting individuals with long-standing or steady use of powerful prescription pain medications like OxyContin, codeine and morphine, also as individuals who take sedatives frequently or individuals who produce other conditions like diarrhea, kidney or disease , or regional enteritis .

Market Dynamics

Approval and launch of latest products is predicted to propel growth of the opioid-induced constipation treatment market. as an example , in September 2020, Sandoz, the generics division of Novartis AG, received a positive reimbursement decision within the UK for Rizmoic (naldemedine). The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, U.K., issued a recommendation in favor of the choice for treating opioid-induced constipation in adults, after previous laxative treatment. Moreover, high prevalence of cancer is additionally expected to assist in growth of the market. as an example , consistent with the American Cancer Society, in 2019, there’ll be an estimated 1,762,450 new cancer cases diagnosed and 606,880 cancer deaths within the U.S.

The opioid-induced constipation treatment market is witnessing launch of generic products. as an example , in January 2021, Par Pharmaceutical, Inc. launched the primary authorized generic version of Amitiza, indicated for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation and opioid-induced constipation in adult with chronic non-cancer pain.

Decrease in opioid prescribing rates is predicted to hinder growth of the opioid-induced constipation treatment market. as an example , consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s surveillance summaries published in January 2020, in the U.S. opioid prescribing rates declined altogether 11 states during 2010–2016 (range: 14.9% to 33.0%).

The opioid-induced constipation treatment is witnessing several divesture activities. as an example , in February 2020, AstraZeneca agreed to sublicense its global rights to Movantik (naloxegol), a peripherally acting mu-opioid receptor antagonist (PAMORA) indicated for the treatment of OIC, excluding Europe, Canada and Israel, to RedHill Biopharma.

Competitive Analysis

Major players operating within the opioid-induced constipation treatment market include, Daewoong Co. Ltd., Takeda drug company Limited, Boehringer Ingelheim, Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca plc, Shionogi Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, C.B. Fleet Company, Inc., and Bayer AG.

Major players operating within the opioid-induced constipation treatment market are focused on adopting collaboration and partnership strategies to reinforce their market share. as an example , in April 2019, BioDelivery Sciences, a Raleigh-based drug company , acquired exclusive rights to commercialize an opioid-induced constipation drug within the U.S and Puerto Rico under a affect Shinogi.

