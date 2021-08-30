Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment Market Analysis by Major Vendors, Market Dynamics, Segmentation, Historical Data & Future Trends 2027 | By Top 10 Players -Bionure Farma, S.L, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Santen Pharmaceutical Co.Ltd, Novartis Ag
Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment Market Size Is Hitting New Highs at A CAGR of 13.45% from 2021 to 2027
Medication and surgery are used to treat optic nerve diseases. The optic nerve is a network of over 1 million nerve fibers that transmit visual data. Depending on the severity of the optic nerve damage, visual loss may result. Optic nerve disorders are a collection of disorders involving the optic nerves that are caused by injury to the optic nerves, which can result in vision loss or, in severe cases, full blindness. The rise in the prevalence of optic nerve disorders and other related eye problems around the world can be attributed to the growth of the optic nerve disorders treatment market.
List of Top Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment Industry manufacturers :
- Bionure Farma
- S.L
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
- Santen Pharmaceutical Co.Ltd
- Novartis Ag
- Pfizer Inc
- Allergan Plc
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals
- Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. Bausch Health Companies
, & Others.
The increased prevalence of various eye problems caused by optic nerve damage is a major factor driving the growth of the optic nerve disorders treatment market. The aging population, which is more prone to ophthalmic diseases such as impaired vision, is also a major driver driving the growth of the optic nerve disorders treatment market. Because of the negative influence on vision, the high adoption rate of digital devices is also supporting the growth of the optic nerve disorders treatment market.
North America dominated the optic nerve disorders therapy market in 2018 and is expected to do so again during the forecast period. The high frequency of optic nerve disorders, as well as a favorable reimbursement scenario for surgeries, are some of the factors responsible for North America’s dominance in the optic nerve disorders treatment industry. APAC is a more profitable market for the treatment of optic nerve problems. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the elderly population, an increase in the frequency of glaucoma, and the availability of generic medications.
Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment Industry – Segmentation:
Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment industry -By Application:
- Hospitals
- Ophthalmology Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment industry – By Product:
- Glaucoma
- Optic neuritis
- Others
