Organ Preservation Market : Size & Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2028

Organ preservation market is analysed by Data Bridge Market Research, wherein we have accounted for the market to witness a potential growth rate of 7.98% in the forecasted period of 2020 to 2027, resulting in the market reaching a cap of USD 386.55 million by the end of the forecasted period. Various innovations and advancements witnessed across the organ transplantation and preservation market are expected to be the major driving factors for organ preservation market in the forecasted period of 2020 to 2027.

The major players covered in the organ preservation market report are PARAGONIX TECHNOLOGIES INC., 21st Century Medicine, ESSENTIAL PHARMACEUTICALS LLC, Lifeline Scientific, Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH, Preservation Solutions Inc, OrganOx Limited, XVIVO Perfusion, TransMedics, Inc., Bridge to Life Ltd., Organ Recovery Systems, BioLifeSolutions Inc., IGL among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), South America and Middle East and Africa (MEA) separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Organ preservation is the process of storing and preserving the organs donated for transplantation. This preservation process involves flushing the organ with specific preservation solution dependent on the requirements and storing them on the basis of different techniques as required by the organ. Due to the different of distance or time between the organ donation and organ transplantation procedure, there is a need for carrying out this preservation procedure helping doctors sustain the organ over a longer period of time.

Increasing incidences of organ failures occurring worldwide amid high growth of geriatric population, along with the various regional authorities providing favourable regulations, organizing initiatives and creating awareness programs to increase the volume of organ donations and organ transplantation procedures worldwide; these factors are the major growth factors for organ preservation market in the forecasted period of 2020 to 2027.

Large-scale costs associated with the organ transplantation procedure restricts the procedure consumers to a smaller consumer base, while the lack of appropriate donors as well as the alternative modes of organ transplantation available such as the development of organs with the help of stem cell procedures are the factors expected to restrict the market’s growth in the above-mentioned forecasted period.

This organ preservation market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Organ preservation market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for organ preservation market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the organ preservation market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Global Organ Preservation Market Scope and Market Size

Organ preservation market is segmented on the basis of preservation solution, technique, organ type and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on preservation solution, organ preservation market is segmented into citrate, collins, viaspan, renograf, University of Wisconsin (UW) solution, custodial histidine-tryptophan-ketoglutarate (HTK), perfadex, hypothermosol, human bioSystem (HBS) solution, lifor, sirna transport solution and others. Others segment is sub-segmented into celsior and euro-collins.

Based on technique, organ preservation market is segmented into static cold storage (SCS), hypothermic machine perfusion and normothermic machine perfusion.

On the basis of organ type, organ preservation market is segmented as kidneys, liver, lung, heart and others. Others segment is sub-segmented into intestine and pancreas.

Organ preservation market has also been segmented into organ banks, hospitals & clinics and others on the basis of end user.

Competitive Landscape and Organ Preservation Market Share Analysis

Organ preservation market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to organ preservation market.

