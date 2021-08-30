Organ Preservation Market: What You Need to Know and Why Does It Matter?

Organ preservation plays a serious role in transplant and treatment and management of chronic diseases. It are often wont to preserve organs like the liver, pancreas, and kidneys. Organ preservation are often wont to preserve organs for around 72 hours.

Market Dynamics

High prevalence of chronic diseases is predicted to propel growth of the organ preservation market. as an example , the U.S is predicted to record 1,806,590 new cases of cancer and 606,520 deaths from the disease in 2020, consistent with National Cancer Institute. Moreover, high demand for transplant is additionally expected to spice up growth of the organ preservation market. as an example , consistent with the U.S. Government Information on Organ Donation and Transplantation, over 112,000 patients are on the national transplant roll as of March 2020.

Increasing investment in organ preservation is predicted to supply lucrative growth opportunities for players within the organ preservation market. as an example , in January 2020, BGF, a U.K and Ireland-focused SME investor, offered US$ 6.38 million to OrganOx, a medtech solutions provider, for launch of its first product.

There are some limitations in organ preservation, which is predicted to hinder growth of the organ preservation market. These limitations include, tissue damage, difficulty in assessing donor organ function, and limited opportunity for organ repair.

North America is predicted to witness significant growth within the organ preservation market, due to increasing number of organ transplants within the region. as an example , consistent with American Heart Association 2019 heart condition and Stroke Statistics, 1,016,000 cardiac catheterizations and three ,244 heart transplants were performed within the U.S. in 2014 and 2017, respectively. Moreover, increasing adoption of organ preservation devices within the military and defense sector is additionally expected to propel growth of the market within the region. as an example , in 2019, Department of Defense, U.S. federal , announced to use limb, organ preservation devices in various experiments.

Asia Pacific is predicted to witness significant growth within the organ preservation market, due to low cost of healthcare facilities within the region.

Competitive Analysis

Major players operating within the global organ preservation market include, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Dr. Franz Vascular Perfusion Solutions, Inc., Köhler Chemie GmbH, BioLife Solutions, XVIVO Perfusion AB, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Inc., and ToleroTech, Inc., Lifeline Scientific, Preservation Solutions Inc., Claris Injectables Limited, 21st Century Medicine, Paragonix Technologies Inc., BioTime, Inc. CryoLife, Inc., Bridge to Life, Ltd., and Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH.

Major players operating within the global organ preservation market are focused on adopting M&A strategies to expand their product portfolio. as an example , in February 2021, Bridge to Life, Ltd. merged with Tevosol, Inc., a clinical stage medical device startup, to develop and commercialize new products for the organ transplantation.

Major players operating within the global organ preservation market also are focused on approval and launch of latest products to expand their product portfolio. as an example , in February 2021, Vascular Perfusion Solutions, Inc. was granted the U.S. FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for VP.S Encore oxygenated perfusion cardiac transport device.

