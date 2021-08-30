Organic Chocolate Confectionery Market 2020 -Growth Drivers, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies Till 2030

Organic Chocolate Confectionery Market: Overview

‘Organic’ was just a term a few years ago. With the rise in urbanization and the increasing awareness about health, it has not been limited to just a term but has evolved as a trend among the global populace. A heightened understanding of what organic means is attracting significant attention from buyers.

Many sectors in the food and beverage industry have embraced this trend. The chocolate sector is not behind. The organic movement has crept into the chocolate industry and is gaining considerable traction. Thus, these factors profoundly impact the growth of the organic chocolate confectionery market during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Organic chocolate is a type of chocolate made from natural products. These chocolates do not contain any chemicals that are harmful to the human body. Cacao and sugar are the prominent ingredients for the production of chocolate. Regular chocolates use cacao and sugar grown with the help of herbicides, pesticides, fertilizers, and others. Some chocolates contain synthetic chemicals too.

On the flip side, organic chocolates contain cacao and sugar produced without harmful chemicals and components. The benefits of organic chocolates over regular chocolates will significantly influence the growth of the organic chocolate confectionery market.

Organic Chocolate Confectionery Market: Industrial Dimensions

The organic chocolate confectionery market has many players in the fray that indulge in fierce competition. Several small and medium-sized companies are present in the organic chocolate confectionery market, along with a few major players.

Well-established players try their hand at acquisitions strategies to minimize the competition and maximize their profit margins. The players are also intensively focusing on research and development activities. These activities make the players aware of the latest developments in the market and the complete scenario of the current landscape.

Some well-established players in the organic chocolate confectionery market are Lake Champlain Chocolates, Taza Chocolate, Pascha Chocolate Co., Original Beans, Daylesford Organic Ltd., and Equal Exchange Coop.

Organic Chocolate Confectionery Market: Key Trends

With more organic offerings popping up on shelves of retail stores, the potential of organic chocolates to gain profitable growth is expanding extensively. The veganism boom has also impacted the organic chocolate confectionery market greatly. As many people adopt veganism as a lifestyle, the desire for better diet increases, which bodes well for the growth of the organic chocolate confectionery market.

Secondly, organic chocolate is better for the environment. As organic chocolate is made from raw materials obtained from sustainable farming, it indirectly supports sustainability. Thus, this aspect will also bring promising growth for the organic chocolate confectionery market.

Organic Chocolate Confectionery Market: Recent Developments

The organic chocolate confectionery market is abuzz with development. Some of the major developments are as follows:

Dr. Bronner’s, a natural soap maker, will enter the organic chocolate sector by launching a range of vegan chocolate bars.

HERZA Schokolade recently released its range of organic chocolate pieces.

These developments will help in shaping the growth of the organic chocolate confectionery market.

Organic Chocolate Confectionery Market: Regional Aspects

Europe’s organic chocolate confectionery market is estimated to have a dominant share across the assessment period of 2020-2030. The growing production of organic chocolates, consistent innovations, and the preference of many individuals for high-quality products will prove to be a vital growth factor. The organic chocolate confectionery market in Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at a rapid pace. Many indigenous manufacturers will have the lion’s share in the growth of the organic chocolate confectionery market. For instance, Pascati, a chocolate company emerged as the first certified organic chocolate manufacturer in India.

