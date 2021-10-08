Organic Expansion To Bring A Major Breakthrough In The Oxygen Therapy Consumables Market

The Oxygen Therapy Consumables Market report by Persistence Market Research takes into consideration the healthcare industry’s transformation concerning services, infrastructure, coupled with support extended from the governments all across. Technological advancements are capable of catering to patients on an urgent basis. As such, both – stress and time could be saved.

The Oxygen Therapy Consumables are specialized single use devices used to provide the supplementary oxygen to aid patient in maintaining optimum level in the blood stream for the treatment of various diseases such as pneumonia, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The Oxygen Therapy Consumables devices include venture mask, continuous positive airway pressure mask (CPAP), nasal mask, simple oxygen face mask, and reservoir bag. An approximately 400000 new cases of sleep apnea are screened in the US per year.

Additionally the sleep apnea is the major reason of oxygen supplement and oxygen therapy. Causing a prolong oxygen deficient associated conditions. The utilization of Oxygen Therapy Consumables in oxygen therapy is facilitating the treatment seeking rate in various patient pools. The high rate of chronic hospitalization and extend stays in the hospital is one of the major factor for the high rate of Oxygen Therapy Consumables.

The major driving factor for Oxygen Therapy Consumables market is continuously increasing prevalence of respiratory disease, owning to increasing susceptibility to the respiratory infections and higher Adoption of oxygen therapy for treatment is anticipated to fuel the demand for the Oxygen Therapy Consumables market.

As per data from center for disease control and prevention (CDC) nearly 130000 death are directly associated with the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in US alone marking as one of the significant cause of the deaths in United States. The higher mortality is anticipated to fuel the demand for oxygen therapy and subsequently aid in the growth of the Oxygen Therapy Consumables market.

Increasing demand and adoption of the continuous portable oxygen concentrators in respiratory support and various respiratory application is anticipated to fuel the demand for the Oxygen Therapy Consumables during the study period and aid in the steady revenue generation in the Oxygen Therapy Consumables market. However, low attrition rate Oxygen Therapy Consumables is projected to restrain the growth of the Oxygen Therapy Consumables Market.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type

Venturi Masks

Oxygen Masks

Nasal Cannula

Bag Valve Masks

Non-rebreather Masks

CPAP Masks

Others

Application

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Asthma

Pneumonia

Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Cystic Fibrosis

Others

End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Household Settings

Geographically, global Oxygen Therapy Consumables market is segmented into seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa. North America leads the overall Oxygen Therapy Consumables Market. Advancement in product designing and availability of advanced consumables, higher adoption to oxygen contractor, increase awareness about respiratory associated conditions, increase in respiratory infection awareness and hiher adoption and effectiness of therapy have improved the regulatory scenario for global Oxygen Therapy Consumables in North America.

Some of the major key players competing in the global Oxygen Therapy Consumables Market are Philips Respironics Inc., Invacare Corporation, CareFusion Corporation, GE Healthcare, Smiths Medical, HERSILL S.L., Tecno-Gaz Industries, DeVillbiss Healthcare, Allied Healthcare Products, Inc., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, MAQUET Medical Systems., Teleflex Incorporated, and Chart Industries among others.

