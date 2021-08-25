Origin of COVID-19 | China accuses Washington of politicizing research

(Beijing) China went on the offensive on Wednesday as the release of a U.S. intelligence report on the origins of the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 drew near. A senior official accused the United States of politicizing the issue by blaming China.

Foreign Ministry director general Fu Cong said in a briefing with foreign reporters that “if (the United States) tries to blame China for no reason, it better be ready to accept China’s counter-attack.”

China, the US and the World Health Organization (WHO) are arguing over whether the virus that causes COVID-19 could have come from a laboratory in Wuhan city, where the disease was first discovered in late 2019.

A joint WHO / China report earlier this year concluded that a laboratory leak was “extremely unlikely” and China wants the investigation to move to other options. The most likely scenario, the report says, is that the virus has passed from bats to another animal, which then infects humans.

But the results are inconclusive, and WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in late March that “all the hypotheses are on the table and warrant full and in-depth studies”.

US President Joe Biden has ordered a 90-day review of the two theories by intelligence agencies. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that an unclassified version of the report is expected to be released in “a few days”.

China has responded to ongoing speculation about a leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology by suspecting the virus may have escaped from Fort Detrick, a U.S. military laboratory in Maryland.

Mr. Fu, who heads the Foreign Ministry’s arms control division, denied that China was involved in a disinformation campaign.

He said if other parties insist on pursuing the laboratory leak theory, the WHO research team should visit Fort Detrick. He said it was a question of fairness as WHO had visited the institute in Wuhan twice.

“If Dr. Tedros thinks we shouldn’t rule out the possibility of a lab leak, well he knows where to go, ”Fu said. “He has to go to American laboratories. ”

China notes that the Fort Detrick Institute of Infectious Diseases is investigating coronavirus and was closed for several months in 2019-2020 due to security breaches.