Origin of COVID-19 | The report Biden requested is inconclusive

(Washington) The report on the origin of COVID-19 requested by US President Joe Biden from his intelligence services does not resolve this sensitive issue, a source of friction between Washington and Beijing, US media reported Tuesday evening.

Posted on Aug 24, 2021 at 11:03 pm

At the end of May, the President of the United States called on the American secret service, which has not yet been able to decide on the thesis of animal origin or a leak in the Chinese laboratory in Wuhan, to “redouble its efforts” to report the origins of COVID-19 and submit a report within 90 days.

Mr Biden received the top secret report on Tuesday, but the document is inconclusive as intelligence officials were unable to agree on a final explanation despite their research and analysis, according to the report. Washington Post quoting two anonymous American officials near the file.

One reason for this is that China did not provide enough information, says the Wall Street Journal, citing two unidentified high-ranking US officials.

According to the Washington Post, intelligence agencies will attempt to clear parts of the report for possible publication in the coming days.

Long brushed aside by most experts, the theory of a laboratory accident in Wuhan, China, has returned to the American debate in recent months. And calls for further investigation have multiplied within the scientific community.

China, which vehemently opposes the laboratory hypothesis, accused Washington of spreading “conspiracy theories”.

The COVID-19 pandemic has killed at least 4,439,888 people worldwide since late December 2019, according to a report from official sources by AFP on Tuesday.