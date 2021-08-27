Orthodontic Aligner Market Update- Which Player is going to acquire bigger Piece of Industry? |Align Technology, Dentsply Sirona, 3M

Acquisitions, collaborations, new medical training, and technological advancements are all causing substantial activity in the global market. These are projected to propel the market forward. Major dental product businesses have entered this profitable sector through acquisitions and new product introductions over the last few years.

Another important factor is positive treatment outcomes, as these products have numerous advantages over metal braces in the treatment of malocclusion. Aesthetics, convenience, comfort, and the ability to customise are just a few of the benefits. Despite the fact that these items are becoming more widely used around the world, there are some significant market restraints. The global market can be divided into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of the competitive landscape of the global market, the picture reveals a consolidated market, with players like Align Technology, Dentsply Sirona, Ormco Corporation, 3M, ClearCorrect (Straumann), American Orthodontics

Orthodontic Aligner Market, By Segmentaion:

Market segment by Type, covers
Clear Aligner
Ceramic Semi-Invisible Aligner

Market segment by Application can be divided into
Adults
Teenagers

COVID-19 has had an unprecedented and astounding global impact, with clear aligners experiencing a drop in demand across all regions as a result of the pandemic. During the forecast period, the market is expected to increase due to rising demand for aesthetics and a jump in demand for these aligners in orthodontic treatment. The market is growing due to significant technology advancements, greater per capita spending, improved economic indicators, and expanded penetration by key firms in developing regions.

FAQs –

1.What was the value of the market in North America in 2020?
2. At what CAGR is the market projected to grow in the forecast period (2021-2028)?
3. What is the leading segment in the market?
4. What are the key factors driving the market?


