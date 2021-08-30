Orthodontic Supplies Market Growth, Status, Outlook and Key Players Dentsply Sirona (US), Align Technology (US), American Orthodontics (US), Rocky Mountain Orthodontics (US)

The Orthodontic Supplies Market report will help you to understand the market definition, categorization, application, and trends for the industry. It forecasts the market status, growth rate, market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges, future trends, risks and growth factors, sales volume and value, channels and distributors. This Orthodontic Supplies Market research report is an exhaustive analysis focusing on primary and secondary drivers across the different geographical regions, their product trends in different application industries. The Orthodontic Supplies Market research document is the outcome of a thorough analysis estimation of significant industry trends, and market dynamics.

The major players operating in the orthodontic supplies market are 3M (US), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), Align Technology (US), American Orthodontics (US), Rocky Mountain Orthodontics (US), G&H Orthodontics (US), Dentaurum (Germany), TP Orthodontics (US), Great Lakes Dental Technologies (US), DB Orthodontics (UK), Morelli Orthodontics (Brazil), ClearCorrect (US), and Ultradent Products (US).

The global orthodontic supplies market size is projected to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2026 from USD 5.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. Factors such as rise in the incidence of malocclusion and rising emphasis on effective orthodontic treatment are the key factors boosting the demand for orthodontic supplies. Moreiver, the initiatives undertaken by governments to increase the awareness about orthodontic treatments along with the increase in the availability of advanced orthodontic supplies in the market, are amnticipated to boost the demand for orthodontic supplies during the forecast period.

The recent COVID-19 global pandemic has also impacted the orthodontic supplies market. Amid covid pandemic, the reduced access to hospital orthodontic clinics has effected the sales growth of the orthodontic products. However, with ongoing advancements in digital technology, many dental companies are majorly focusing on digital tools. This platform offers an opportunity to dental clinics to maintain digital communication with patients and continuously monitor treatment as the pandemic continues.

“The removable braces segment to witness the highest growth rate in orthodontic supplies market, by product, during the forecast period.”

The Removable braces segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth in this owes to the high prevalence of malocclusion and growing patient awareness about the adavanatages of removable braces, along with presence of well established players with strong offerings in removable braces.

“The brackest segment accounted for the largest share of the orthodontic supplies market, by fixed brackets product , in 2021.”

The brackets segment accounted for the largest share of the orthodontic supplies market in 2020. The rise in the global prevalence of orthodontic problesms such as overcrowding, crossbite, diastema and influx of different types of adavanced brackets for the treatment of malocclusion are some of the factors anticipated to boost the segment growth in the coming years.

“The hospital and dental clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the orthodontic supplies market, by end users, in 2021”

The rapidly growing cases of malocclusions across the globe and the rising expectations of improved dental healthcare among the expanding population worldwide are playing a critical role in increasing the adoption of orthodontic treatments in hospitals and dental clinics. Growing emphaisis on investments in the hospitals and dental clincs by many privaty equity firms to establish large chain of dental clinics are likely to play a significant role in propelling the growth of segment in the coming years. Moreover, growing dental tourism industry, along with the rapid cosmetic procedures are likely to augument the segment growth during the forecat period.

“The Asia Pacific market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The orthodontic supplies market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Increase in the adoption of orthodontic supplies , increasing healthcare expenditures, increasing number of dental clinics in India and China, and growing presence of small players offering wide range of orthodontic products in the region are also expected to drive the growth of orthodontic supplies market in Aisa Pacific.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 25%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 45%

By Designation: C-level: 26%, D-level: 30%, and Others: 44%

By Region: North America: 40.4%, Europe: 28.0%, APAC: 19.0%, Latin America: 7.7%, and the Middle East & Africa: 5.0%

Research Coverage

This report studies the orthodontic supplies market based on the product, application, distribution challenge, and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five major regions (and the respective countries in these regions).

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market share of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the orthodontic supplies market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency Used For The Study

1.5 Major Market Stakeholders

1.6 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 1 Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

Figure 2 Breakdown Of Primaries: Orthodontic Supplies Market

2.2 Market Estimation Methodology

2.2.1 Revenue Mapping-Based Market Estimation

2.2.2 Usage-Based Market Estimation

2.2.3 Primary Research Validation

2.3 Data Triangulation

Figure 5 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.4 Research Assumptions

2.5 Research Limitations

3 Executive Summary

Figure 6 Orthodontic Supplies Market, By Product, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 7 Orthodontic Supplies Market, By Patient, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 8 Orthodontic Supplies Market, By End User, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 9 Geographical Snapshot Of The Orthodontic Supplies Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Orthodontic Supplies Market Overview

Figure 10 Rising Prevalence Of Malocclusion And Growing Awareness About Orthodontic Treatment To Boost The Market Growth

4.2 Orthodontic Supplies Market, By Patient, 2021

Figure 11 Adults Segment To Dominate The Orthodontic Supplies Market In 2021

4.3 Asia Pacific: Orthodontic Supplies Market

Figure 12 Hospitals & Dental Clinics To Be The Largest End User Segment In The Apac Orthodontic Supplies Market In 2021

Figure 13 Apac To Register The Fastest Growth During The Forecast Period (2021–2026)

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 14 Orthodontic Supplies Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Number Of Patients With Malocclusions, Jaw Diseases, Tooth Decay/Tooth Loss, And Jaw Pain

Figure 15 Prevalence Mean Score Of Different Traits Of Malocclusions Affecting Permanent Dentition

Figure 16 Dentists Per 10,000 Population, By Country (2019)

5.2.1.2 Increasing Disposable Incomes And Expanding Middle-Class Population In Developing Countries

5.2.1.3 Increasing Awareness About Advanced Orthodontic Treatments

5.2.1.4 Ongoing Research And Technological Advancements In Orthodontic Products

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Risks And Complications Associated With Orthodontic Treatments

Table 1 Complications/Risks Associated With Orthodontic Treatments

5.2.2.2 High Cost Of Advanced Orthodontic Treatments In Some Nations

Figure 17 Average Cost Of Braces In Adults Vs. Children (Usd)

Table 2 Average Cost Of Dental Treatments, By Country (2018)

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets In Apac And Row

5.2.3.2 Digital Orthodontics: Integration With Digital Technologies Such As Cad/Cam And Software

Figure 18 Penetration Of Digital Technology In Us Dental Labs (2015 Vs. 2019)

5.2.3.3 Increasing Use Of Social Media By Patients/Parents And Dental Professionals

5.2.3.4 Direct-To-Consumer Orthodontics

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Dearth Of Trained Dental Practitioners

5.3 Global Regulatory Landscape

5.3.1 Us

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.4 Industry Trends Related To Covid-19

Table 3 Percentage Of Us Dental Practices During The Covid-19 Quarantine Period

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 19 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Pricing Trend Analysis

Table 4 Average Price Of Orthodontic Supplies, By Country, 2020 (Usd)

5.7 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.7.1 Overview

Table 5 Orthodontic Supplies Market: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.7.2 Threat Of New Entrants

5.7.3 Threat Of Substitutes

5.7.4 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.7.5 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.7.6 Degree Of Competition

6 Orthodontic Supplies Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

Table 6 Orthodontic Supplies Market, By Product, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.2 Fixed Braces

Table 7 Orthodontic Supplies Market For Fixed Braces, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 8 Orthodontic Supplies Market For Fixed Braces, By Patient, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 9 Orthodontic Supplies Market For Fixed Braces, By End User, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 10 Orthodontic Supplies Market For Fixed Braces, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.2.1 Brackets

6.2.1.1 Brackets, By Type

Table 11 Orthodontic Supplies Market For Brackets, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 12 Orthodontic Supplies Market For Brackets, By Patient, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 13 Orthodontic Supplies Market For Brackets, By End User, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 14 Orthodontic Supplies Market For Brackets, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.2.1.1.1 Conventional Brackets

6.2.1.1.1.1 Conventional Brackets Are Widely Adopted For The Treatment Of Orthodontic Problems

Table 15 Conventional Brackets Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.2.1.1.2 Self-Ligating Brackets

6.2.1.1.2.1 Growing Awareness Of Benefits Offered By Self-Ligating Brackets Are Likely To Aid The Market Growth

Table 16 Self-Ligating Brackets Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.2.1.1.3 Lingual Brackets

6.2.1.1.3.1 Increased Efficiency And Growing Adoption To Fuel The Segment’s Growth

Table 17 Lingual Brackets Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.2.1.2 Brackets, By Material

Table 18 Orthodontic Supplies Market For Brackets, By Material, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.2.1.2.1 Metal/Traditional Brackets

6.2.1.2.1.1 High Durability And Increased Potential In The Treatment Of Serious Orthodontic Cases To Fuel Its Demand

Table 19 Metal/Traditional Brackets Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.2.1.2.2 Ceramic/Aesthetic Brackets

6.2.1.2.2.1 The Growing Cosmetic Industry, Along With The Benefits Offered To Accelerate The Market Growth

Table 20 Ceramic/Aesthetic Brackets Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.2.2 Archwires

Table 21 Orthodontic Supplies Market For Archwires, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 22 Orthodontic Supplies Market For Archwires, By Patient, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 23 Orthodontic Supplies Market For Archwires, By End User, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 24 Orthodontic Supplies Market For Archwires, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.2.2.1 Beta Titanium Archwires

6.2.2.1.1 Low Potential For Hypersensitivity And Excellent Formability To Increase The Usage Of Beta Titanium Archwires

Table 25 Beta Archwires Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.2.2.2 Nickel Titanium Archwires

6.2.2.2.1 Greater Strength Than Other Alloy Wires To Increase The Preference Among Orthodontists

Table 26 Nickel Titanium Archwires Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.2.2.3 Stainless Steel Archwires

6.2.2.3.1 Stainless Steel Archwires Can Be Used With Metal And Ceramic Brackets

Table 27 Stainless Steel Archwires Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.2.3 Anchorage Appliances

Table 28 Orthodontic Supplies Market For Anchorage Appliances, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 29 Orthodontic Supplies Market For Anchorage Appliances, By Patient, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 30 Orthodontic Supplies Market For Anchorage Appliances, By End User, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 31 Orthodontic Supplies Market For Anchorage Appliances, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.2.3.1 Bands And Buccal Tubes

6.2.3.1.1 Growing Acceptance Of Buccal Tubes In Orthodontic Treatments To Accelerate Their Adoption

Table 32 Bands And Buccal Tubes Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.2.3.2 Miniscrews

6.2.3.2.1 Growing Availability Of Various Sizes Of Orthodontic Miniscrews In The Market To Fuel Growth

Table 33 Miniscrews Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.2.4 Ligatures

Table 34 Orthodontic Supplies Market For Ligatures, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 35 Orthodontic Supplies Market For Ligatures, By Patient, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 36 Orthodontic Supplies Market For Ligatures, By End User, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 37 Orthodontic Supplies Market For Ligatures, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.2.4.1 Elastomeric Ligatures

6.2.4.1.1 Ligatures Are Available In A Variety Of Colors And Quite Inexpensive, Making Them Highly Popular

Table 38 Elastomeric Ligatures Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.2.4.2 Wire Ligatures

Table 39 Wire Ligatures Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.3 Removable Braces

6.3.1 Demand For Invisible Braces Among The Target Population Due To Their Aesthetic Benefits Drives The Growth Of This Segment

Table 40 Orthodontic Supplies Market For Removable Braces, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 41 Orthodontic Supplies Market For Removable Braces, By Patient, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 42 Orthodontic Supplies Market For Removable Braces, By End User, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.4 Adhesives

6.4.1 Complications And Allergies Due To Adhesive Components To Limit The Growth Of This Market

Table 43 Orthodontic Supplies Market For Adhesives, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 44 Orthodontic Supplies Market For Adhesives, By Patient, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 45 Orthodontic Supplies Market For Adhesives, By End User, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.5 Accessories

6.5.1 Accessories Are Used In Addition To Orthodontic Appliances To Augment The Treatment

Table 46 Orthodontic Supplies Market For Accessories, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 47 Orthodontic Supplies Market For Accessories, By Patient, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 48 Orthodontic Supplies Market For Accessories, By End User, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7 Orthodontic Supplies Market, By Patient

7.1 Introduction

Table 49 Orthodontic Supplies Market, By Patient, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.2 Adults

7.2.1 Growing Concern Of Facial Aesthetics To Drive The Growth Of This Segment

Table 50 Orthodontic Supplies Market For Adults, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.3 Children And Teenagers

7.3.1 This Segment Is Estimated To Account For A Larger Share During The Forecast Period

Table 51 Orthodontic Supplies Market For Children & Teenagers, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8 Orthodontic Supplies Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

Table 52 Orthodontic Supplies Market, By End User, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8.2 Hospitals & Dental Clinics

8.2.1 Increase Healthcare Infrastructure And Rise In Investments Are Major Factors Promoting The Market Growth

Table 53 Orthodontic Supplies Market For Hospitals & Dental Clinics, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8.3 E-Commerce Platforms

8.3.1 Increase In The Accessibility & Affordability Of Orthodontic Supplies To Fuel The Growth Rate Of The E-Commerce Platform

Table 54 Orthodontic Supplies Market For E-Commerce Platforms, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Increasing Adoption Of Orthodontic Supplies By Dental Research Institutes To Drive The Growth Of This Segment

Table 55 Orthodontic Supplies Market For Others, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

9 Orthodontic Supplies Market, By Region

10 Competitive Landscape

Read More………………