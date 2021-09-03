Orthopedic Medical Robots Market is expected to reach US$ 2,110.69 Mn in 2025 from US$ 375.49 in 2017 | Analysis By TIP

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Orthopedic Medical robots Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Anatomy, Application and End User. The global orthopedic medical robots market is expected to reach US$ 2,110.69 Mn in 2025 from US$ 375.49 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 24.1% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global orthopedic medical robots market and the factors driving the market.

Global orthopedic medical robots market, based on product was segmented into systems and instrument & accessories. In 2017, instrument & accessories segment held the largest share of the market, by product. Whereas, the shoulder systems is reported to be the fastest growing of the market owing demand for the robotic systems in the orthopedic sector is very high due to benefits offered by these products. The companies offers innovative products for knee surgeries and other orthopedic procedures. Moreover, demands for the artificial replacement of joints is rising rapidly by the baby boomers. Market players such as Stryker and Smith & Nephew are involved in developments of the robots. Stryker is one of the key leading players in orthopedic robotic systems due to its flagship robotic system, Mako robotic arm that served as a pioneer for robot-assisted whole-knee operations. Thus, owing to these factors the rise in the segment for the orthopedic medical robots market is likely to enhance the growth of the market in the coming years.

The market for orthopedic medical robots market is expected to grow due to as increasing number of musculoskeletal diseases, rise in funds allocated for medical robotics research and technological developments in orthopedic surgical robots are expected to be the prominent drivers of the global orthopedic medical robots market. However, high costs and safety concerns associated with the robotic systems are likely to refrain the growth of market to a certain extent. In addition, the increased patient preferences towards robot-assisted surgeries and development in the healthcare market are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the orthopedic medical robots market in the coming years.

The major players operating in the orthopedic medical robots market includes Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Medtronic, intuitive Surgical, Ekso Bionics, Zimmer Biomet, Wright Medical Group N.V., General Electric, THINK Surgical and OMNI among others.

The report segments the global orthopedic medical robots market as follows:

Global Orthopedic Medical Robots Market – By Product

Systems
Instruments & Accessories

Global Orthopedic Medical Robots Market – By Anatomy

Upper Extremities
Hand
Elbow
Wrist
Shoulder
Lower Extremities
Knee
Foot & Ankle
Hips
Others
Others

Global Orthopedic Medical Robots Market – By Application

Surgery
Rehabilitation
Others

Global Orthopedic Medical Robots Market – By End User

Hospitals
Orthopedic Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Orthopedic Medical Robots Market – By Geography

North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico

Europe
U.K.
Germany
France

Asia Pacific (APAC)
Japan
China
India

Middle East & Africa (MEA)
South Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia

South & Central America (SCAM)
Brazil

