OSCE Election Observers Record Election Problems in Berlin

The failed elections in Berlin remain a problem. OSCE election observers have now taken note of the partial chaos in the capital – and have spoken.

Berlin (dpa) – Election observers for the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) recorded the blackouts during the elections in Berlin on Sunday.

“We have learned about the problems in the Berlin polling stations,” Latvian political scientist Lolita Cigane told the Germany editorial network (RND / Tuesday). She heads the OSCE expert team which observed the federal elections in Germany.

“But we cannot draw any conclusions for the all-German election from the individual incidents at the polling stations because we did not observe all the polling stations,” Cigane said. “But of course we took them out and also watched what the press reported.” There was a very high level of interest in voting in the capital. At the same time, there was a second big event in the city with the marathon.

Vote after the close of polling stations

In Berlin, voters on Sunday sometimes waited a long time after 6 p.m. to make their crosses in the polling stations. In some places the ballots were missing. The Federal Returning Officer asked the state election office for a report on the distribution of the elections in Berlin.

The OSCE election observation team was in Berlin with four experts. They focused on areas such as election campaigns, postal voting and campaign finance. In about a month, the OSCE will release its report on the German federal elections, as reported by the RND.

Cigane said that before the elections it had become evident that there was a high level of confidence in the electoral system in Germany, both from those involved in the process and from citizens.