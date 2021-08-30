Osteoarthritis Treatment Market 2021 : Know Most Amazing Secrets About The It.

The increasing incidence of osteoarthritis round the world is major factor driving the expansion of the osteoarthritis treatment market. Osteoarthritis (OA) is one among the foremost prevalent chronic diseases across the world . consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), OA affects over 32.5 million Americans. Osteoarthritis is that the commonest sort of arthritis. The projected prevalence folks adults who will report doctor-diagnosed arthritis, by year: 63 million by 2020, 67 million by 2025, 72 million by 2030, 75 million by 2035, and 78 million by 2045. Thus, with the increasing incidence of osteoarthritis, the demand for osteoarthritis treatment is additionally increasing, driving the osteoarthritis treatment market growth.

Osteoarthritis treatment includes medication, physiotherapy, and sometimes surgery to scale back pain and maintain joint movement. Over-the-counter drugs and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug drugs (NSAIDs), like Aleve and ibuprofen taken at the recommended doses, are extensively wont to relieve pain in osteoarthritis patients. within the us , quite 50% of osteoarthritis patients were prescribed with NSAIDs, consistent with the 2019 report by the National Center for Biotechnology Information. Similarly, in Europe, of the entire number of osteoarthritis patients using prescribed drugs (47%), around 60% received NSAIDs. This successively is additionally expected to reinforce the expansion of the osteoarthritis treatment market.

Osteoporosis is that the commonest age-linked bone disease across the planet . The disorder most ordinarily affects joints in spine, hips, knees, and hands. it’s a number one explanation for disability worldwide, and thus, there’s an increasing demand for osteoarthritis treatment. as an example , in October 2019, in support of World Arthritis Day, Bioventus launched a disease and merchandise information website called OAKneePainRelief.com which mixes information on knee osteoarthritis (OA) for both patients and health care providers (HCPs) with the complete Bioventus portfolio of hyaluronic acid-based joint-fluid treatment options. The aforementioned factors are expected to accelerate the osteoarthritis treatment market growth.

Over-the-counter drugs and NSAIDs are widely wont to relieve pain in osteoarthritis patients. Topical NSAIDs are recommended as a well-tolerated, guideline-supported, and effective first-line treatment option for knee & hand osteoarthritis especially for older patients. Therefore, with increasing geriatric population, the demand for osteoarthritis treatment is additionally increasing, driving the market growth. OA is that the leading explanation for disability in individuals older than 65 years and affects 70% to 90% of these older than 75 years. However, there are some major factors which will inhibit the expansion of osteoarthritis treatment market, like side effects of obtainable therapeutics and therefore the high cost of hyaluronic acid-based products. Some common side effects include xerostomia , nausea, constipation, and sleepiness.

Key Players

The key players operating the global osteoarthritis market are Johnson & Johnson Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Eli Lily and Co., Abiogen Pharma, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Halyard Health, and BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.

