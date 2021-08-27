Ostomy Drainage Bags Market by 2027 Business Overview, Manufacturers Profile, Type, Application, Strategic Business Planning

Ostomy drainage bags are a kind of waste removal system from the body that gives the gathering of surplus faecal matter during a surgical diverted organ like the bladder, colon, or urethra. Ostomy drainage bags are commonly utilized in heart surgery , where the bag is employed to gather excess blood that accumulates within the ventricle during a attack . the luggage also are utilized in the alimentary canal in cases where stress caused by surgical procedures or digestive diseases may affect the graceful function of the intestines. Ostomy drainage bags are specifically designed to be placed under the skin in order that the patient are often easily faraway from the bed. This facilitates better patient care and lesser infections associated with the removal of the gut. The demand for ostomy drainage bags has been rising gradually as they’re highly effective in performing many ostomy procedures like perineal urological placement, pre-surgical colonoscopy, pre-operative imaging of abdominal CT images, and lots of more.

Market Dynamics

The medical use of those bags are often divided into two major categories, single-piece system, and two-piece system. A Single-piece system consists of 1 pouch with one drainage tube inside the bag and another tube resulting in an external collection bag. A two-piece system involves a bag with one tube resulting in an external drainage bag and another tube resulting in an indoor collection bag; thus facilitating easy movement of stools.

The main factor driving the expansion of the ostomy drainage bags market is that the increased cases of regional enteritis , colitis , bladder cancer, and colorectal cancer everywhere the planet . as an example , consistent with the American Cancer Society, in 2020, in the U.S. approximately 104610 people were diagnosed with carcinoma and approximately 43340 were diagnosed with rectal cancer.

However, patients who have undergone ostomy procedures sometimes experience various sorts of issues or discomforts. consistent with a report by the National Center of Biotechnology Information (NCBI), approximately 20% to 70% of patients experience complications associated with stoma after the surgery process is over. this is often acting because the major restraining factor hindering the expansion of the market.

This market is distributed in five regions that include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East , and Africa, and Latin America . Among these, Europe is estimated to carry a much bigger share of the ostomy drainage bags market due to the expansion of income groups which is resulting in the increased number of individuals ready to afford the costly ostomy procedure. The Asia Pacific is additionally expected to witness significant growth within the market due to the rising prevalence of colorectal cancer in emerging economies like South Korea , the Philippines, Turkey, and Indonesia.

Competitive Analysis

Major players operating within the global ostomy drainage bags market include Flexicare Medical Ltd., Coloplast A/S, Salts Healthcare Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, ConvaTec Group plc, Pelcin Healthcare Ltd., Hollister Incorporated, ALCARE Co., Ltd., Torbot Group Inc, and Welland Medical Ltd.

In September 2019, ConvaTec Group Plc acquired Southlake Medical Supplies Inc., an ostomy drainage bags supplier.

