Other federal states relax mask requirement in schools

Berlin (dpa) – In two federal states, the easing of the mask requirement in schools will take effect on Monday. In Berlin, the obligation to wear masks in class until the sixth grade is now lifted; in Bavaria, masks are generally no longer compulsory in class.

Bitter argument

There have been bitter discussions about lifting the requirement for days. Some medical representatives had qualified a general maintenance of the measure in schools as inappropriate. Others, like virologists, deem the change of course premature because the rules of distancing do not apply in classrooms, there are a lot of unvaccinated people due to age and the number of contaminations is high, especially among young people. According to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the coronavirus is particularly severe in preschool children and adolescents through adolescence.

Federal Education Minister Anja Karliczek (CDU) expressed her understanding for the end of the mask requirement in schools, which has been in place in Saarland since Friday and is being considered in Baden-Württemberg and Saxony. “Wearing masks affects normal lessons and is stressful for the pupils,” she told the “Rheinische Post” in Düsseldorf (Monday). “However, if the mask requirement is relaxed, more or more tests must be carried out in schools,” she demanded, especially in view of the post-autumn truce. “Because then, based on past experience, the number of infections may well increase again. Preventing infections in schools is still important to protect children and adolescents.”

Question about long-term consequences

The question of the risk to children and adolescents from Covid-19 has been debated for a long time. Advocates of stricter school safety measures argue that children can also become seriously ill and point to possible long-term consequences (“long covid”). Several pediatricians, on the other hand, announced less strict measures in an open letter in early September: children and adolescents rarely fell seriously ill and generally recovered quickly.

The number of new corona infections has increased again in recent days. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the incidence over seven days fell from Monday morning to 64.7 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week. A week earlier, the value was 61.7.

Criticism of the closure of vaccination centers

City Council Chairman Burkhard Jung, in view of the increase in incidence values, called for the extension of 2G rules to other facilities and criticized the closure of vaccination centers. “About 70 percent of adults are currently vaccinated. This is not enough, ”the mayor of Leipzig told the“ Rheinische Post ”in Düsseldorf (Monday). “We absolutely want to avoid the closure of daycares and schools and to visit Christmas markets and concerts without worry.” Therefore, expansion of the 2G rule is needed, especially in education and nursing. “And only those who have been vaccinated and cured should have access to cinemas, clubs and fitness studios,” Jung demanded.