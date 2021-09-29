Ottawa Mine Action Agreement | Turkey removes 80,000 mines on the border with Iran

(Ankara) Turkey has started clearing more than 80,000 anti-personnel mines on its border with Iran, one of the largest ongoing demining projects in the world, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) announced in Turkey on Wednesday.

The project plans to clean up the anti-personnel mines that were “laid on Turkey’s eastern border between 1953 and 1996 to prevent illegal crossings and smuggling and to ensure their safety,” Faik Uyanik, director of operations, told AFP in Turkey.

In the 1990s, the Turkish army used anti-personnel mines extensively as part of its fight against the rebel group of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK, banned).

The European Union pays

The European Union has provided 18.6 million euros to finance the third phase of the project, which began in 2016.

“This will secure 4.7 million square meters of territory for the civilian population and border control forces,” said Uyanik.

As a signatory to the Ottawa Treaty, which has banned the use of anti-personnel mines since 2004, Turkey has agreed to phase out these ammunition and set up another border surveillance system.

“Landmines are unanimously condemned as the most inhumane instrument of border control,” said UNDP representative in Turkey, Louisa Vinton, in a statement.

“We are proud that UNDP in Turkey is currently leading the world’s largest ongoing mine clearance project under the auspices of the United Nations. This large-scale program shows Turkey’s firm commitment to humanitarian border management in line with EU standards, ”she added.

A total of 175 deminers, supported by sixteen mine detection dogs, are on duty in four Turkish provinces for mine clearance operations.

Part of the cleared land is to be made available for agriculture and livestock, the main activities of the local population.