Outbreak in the Canaries | Lava sinks into the sea, enlarging the island

Outbreak in the Canaries | Lava sinks into the sea, enlarging the island

The lava that the volcano spat out on the Spanish island of La Palma in the Canary Archipelago and crashed into the Atlantic continued to sink in the sea on Thursday and already formed an advance of almost twenty hectares.

Posted on Sep 30, 2021 at 7:18 am Updated at 12:25 pm

Désirée MARTIN with Marie GIFFARD in Madrid Agence France-Presse

If the magma is initially devastating but localized to the marine ecosystem, it could ultimately have a positive effect by forming rocks that can be colonized by a number of species, scientists say.

A 0.2 km2 peninsula

After the lava flow had traveled six kilometers since the eruption began eleven days ago and devastated everything in its path, the lava flow reached the sea overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday. It fell from a cliff in a rare sight and solidified into a kind of peninsula.

On Thursday afternoon, the area of ​​this advance approached “19” hectares against 10 hectares in the early morning, the spokesman for the Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands (Involcan), David Calvo, told AFP.

Lava now covers a total of 476 hectares on this island, which is around 70,000 according to the municipality of La Palma.

The eruption, in which no people were killed or injured, evacuated around 6,000 of the island’s 85,000 inhabitants and the lava destroyed 855 buildings, according to the satellites of the European spatial data measurement system Copernicus.

Good news for the ecosystem

According to Fernando Tuya, a biodiversity and conservation researcher at the University of Las Palmas in Gran Canaria, the first effects of lava ingress into the sea are “devastating” with “direct death of organisms buried under the cast”. .

In the longer term, however, this could be “good news” for marine life, which it could “enrich”.

“The lava will form a rocky platform that will be a substrate for a number of marine species that they can colonize in the future, ie in three to five years,” continues the scientist, according to which the phytoplankton also through that in the magma contained iron could be fortified.

Feared by experts, the collision of lava and sea did not lead to the most feared effects such as explosions of volcanic material. But on the other hand, it produced potentially toxic gases.

“The sea water has a little over 20 degrees and the magma over 1,100 degrees” and their coincidence “has an immediate effect: the magma solidifies and huge amounts of sea water ‘evaporate, creating chlorine-containing clouds’. Arnau Folch, a volcanologist at CSIC, the higher council for scientific research, told AFPTV.

Propagation of gas by wind

To avoid poisoning, a security perimeter with a radius of 3.5 kilometers and a maritime exclusion zone of two nautical miles were set up. The island’s government has also asked residents of several neighborhoods in Tazacorte, a city where lava has flowed into the sea, to seal their homes.

According to the Canary Islands’ volcanic emergency plan, these measures could be extended to two other municipalities, El Paso and Los Llanos de Aridane, on Friday due to a possible deterioration in air quality.

“With the weather forecast that we will have tomorrow”, characterized by a possible change in direction of the prevailing winds, which have previously distributed the gases towards the sea, it is possible that the “sulfur smell” can be felt “with greater intensity”, warned one of the people in charge of the Canary Islands’ volcanic emergency plan, Rubén Fernandez.

However, the authorities want to calm the air quality at this point.

On Thursday, the island’s farmers were allowed to join farms outside the security area to collect bananas, one of La Palma’s most important resources, or to irrigate grain.

The flight connections with the island of La Palma, which were partially resumed on Wednesday after a four-day interruption, have returned to normal with the resumption of flights operated by Iberia.

The two previous eruptions on La Palma took place in 1949 and 1971. They killed three in all, two of them by gas inhalation.