Outbreak in the Canaries | “More aggressive”, the volcano is still ejecting lava

(Los Llanos De Aridane) An erupting volcano on a Spanish island off northwest Africa opened two new cracks in its cone on Friday and blew lava out, authorities reported “intense” activity in the region.

Posted on Oct 3, 2021 at 12:50 pm

Daniel Roca and Barry Hatton Associated Press

The new cracks, about 15 meters apart, sent streaks of red and orange molten rock into the sea alongside an earlier current that hit the Atlantic earlier this week.

The volcano was “much more aggressive”, almost two weeks after its eruption on the island of La Palma, said Miguel Ángel Morcuende, technical director of the Canary Islands emergency service.

Overnight, scientists registered eight new earthquakes with a magnitude of up to 3.5.

Officials said the outbreak threw gas and ash up to 6,000 meters into the air.

The rapid evacuation of more than 6,000 people since the September 19 eruption has avoided casualties.

A new area of ​​solidified lava extends over more than 20 hectares, where molten rock flows into the sea.

The authorities monitored the air quality along the coast. The government of La Palma has stated that the sulfur dioxide content in the region has increased, but does not pose a health risk.

However, the region’s government has advised local residents to stay indoors. He also recommended that the island’s residents wear masks and goggles against the severe fall of the volcanic ash.

Scientists say the volcano has expelled about 80 million cubic meters of molten rock to date, more than double the amount produced when the island was last erupted in 1971.

Lava has so far destroyed or partially destroyed more than 1,000 buildings, including residential houses and agricultural infrastructure, and buried around 709 hectares.

La Palma, home to around 85,000 inhabitants, who live mainly from fruit growing and tourism, is part of the volcanic Canary Islands, an archipelago off northwest Africa that is part of Spanish territory.

The island is approximately 35 kilometers long and 20 kilometers at its widest point. While the volcano is active, life goes on as usual on most of the island.