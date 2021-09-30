Outbreak in the Canaries | The lava has gained 10 hectares by the sea

Lava from the volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma, which flows into the Atlantic, has already solidified on the sea and forms a “tongue” of more than ten hectares, the Canary Islands Volcanological Institute announced on Thursday (Involcan).

Posted on Sep 30, 2021 at 7:18 am

“It is estimated to already exceed ten acres,” Involcan spokesman David Calvo told AFP, who said they would be taking more accurate measurements with drones in the coming hours.

The lava flow from the volcano Cumbre Vieja, which erupted eleven days ago, finally reached the sea overnight after six kilometers from Tuesday to Wednesday and devastated everything on its way. The volcano has continued to eject lava since then and let the current flow into the ocean.

“The lava flows have continued to flow through the canal” since Tuesday evening “to the sea”, detailed David Calvo.

The lava reached the ocean without causing the most feared effects of explosions or bubbling waves. However, this encounter between lava at temperatures over 1000 degrees and seawater produced potentially toxic gases.

“There is still a column of gas like the one we saw yesterday,” said David Calvo, adding that the wind that had helped vent these gases quickly on Wednesday became weaker and weaker on Thursday. .

The town hall of La Palma, the local government of the island, has asked several districts of Tazacorte to lock themselves up where the lava was thrown into the sea in order to avoid possible gas poisoning.

“The outbreak affected approximately 476 hectares” of this approximately 70,000 hectare island and destroyed “744 buildings,” said the island’s local authority on Twitter.

Of the island’s 85,000 inhabitants, 6,000 had to leave their homes in a hurry due to the eruption, which also has significant consequences for banana cultivation, the region’s most important industry.