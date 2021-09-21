Over the Top Services Market by Type, Size, Technology and COVID-19 Impact – Global Forecast 2021 to 2027
Global Over the Top Services Market (OTT) was valued US$ 26.03 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 92.03 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 17.1%.
Over the Top Services Market (OTT) is segmented into content type, platform, deployment, revenue model, services, application, and region. Based on platform, Over the Top Services Market (OTT) is classified into smart device, personal computers, and gaming consoles. Smart device is estimated to hold the largest share of market in forecast period due to rising the usage of smart devices and compatibility with OTT services will deliver services at anytime and anywhere. In terms of deployment model, Over the Top Services Market (OTT) is further segregated by on-premise and cloud. Cloud segment is lead the market of over the top (OTT) services due to cost efficiency, on demand services and on time.
Rising innovation automated technologies, usage of high speed internet, increasing numbers of smartphones, variety of applications will divert the customer toward the OTT services, and cost efficiency will boost the market of over the top (OTT) services in forecast period and at same time government regulations will hamper the market.
North America is estimated to largest share of the market over the top (OTT) services in forecast period due to rising platforms of OTP in this region and increasing penetration of high speed internet & usage of smartphones. Followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Key playerâ€™s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Over the Top Services Market (OTT) are Microsoft Corporation, Apple, Inc., Yahoo, Inc., Facebook, Netflix, Limelight Networks, Amazon Inc., Dropbox, Google, LinkedIn Corporation, Evernote Corporation, Hulu, LLC, Electronic Instruments Co, YouTube, and Rakuten.
The Scope of Report Over the Top Services Market (OTT):
Global Over the Top Services Market (OTT), by Content Type:
Video
Voice over IP
Text & image
Global Over the Top Services Market (OTT), by Platform:
Smart device
Personal computers
Gaming consoles
Global Over the Top Services Market (OTT), by Deployment:
On-premise
Cloud
Global Over the Top Services Market (OTT), by Revenue Model:
Subscription
Procurement
Rental
Advertisement
Global Over the Top Services Market (OTT), by Services:
Consulting
Installation
Maintenance
Global Over the Top Services Market (OTT), by Application:
BFSI
Healthcare
Retail
Education
Media & entertainment
Government
Others
Global Over the Top Services Market (OTT), by Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Global Key Players, Over the Top Services Market (OTT):
Microsoft Corporation
Apple
Inc.
Yahoo
Facebook
Netflix
Limelight Networks
Amazon Inc.
Dropbox
Google
LinkedIn Corporation
Evernote Corporation
Hulu
LLC
Rakuten
Electronic Instruments Co.
YouTube
