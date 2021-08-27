Overactive Bladder Treatment Market Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2027

Overactive bladder is a composite of several symptoms that may make you have to urinate excessively, have less pressure, experience incontinence (leakage) more often, and have a strong desire to urinate at night. One or more of these common symptoms can cause significant psychological stress and an adverse impact on your quality of living. The most common triggers of overactive bladder are the urge to urinate or passing urine while asleep, sexual activity with multiple partners, and straining during bowel movements.

Rising geriatric population and increasing prevalence of diseases causing overactive bladder are expected to drive growth of the global overactive bladder treatment market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), by 2050, the global population aged 65 years and above is expected to reach around 2 billion increasing from 900 million in 2015. Furthermore, there are several diseases and disorders that cause overactive bladder including Parkinson’s disease, stroke, multiple sclerosis, and pelvic or back surgery. According to Parkinson’s Foundation, by 2020, around 1 million people in the U.S. were expected to be living with Parkinson’s disease, while around 60,000 patients are diagnosed with the same each year. Furthermore, around 10 million people across the globe are living with Parkinson’s disease. In Parkinson’s disease, the bladder becomes overactive and develops unwanted contractions, which are difficult or impossible to stop. Hence, these factors are expected to drive growth of the global bladder treatment market. Furthermore, the rapid development of innovative intravesical therapies is expected to propel the global overactive bladder treatment market growth in the near future.

Lack of awareness regarding overactive bladder and side-effects of current treatment is expected to hinder the global overactive bladder treatment market growth in the near future. Among regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global overactive bladder treatment market. This is owing to growing prevalence of OAB and the presence of major market players. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to register a robust growth rate, owing to increasing geriatric population in the region.

Major companies involved in the global overactive bladder treatment market are Allergen plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Medtronic plc, Astellas Pharma Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Endo International plc, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc., and Cogentix Medical Inc.

For instance, in December 2020, Urovant Sciences received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Gemtsea (vibegron) for the treatment of overactive bladder in adults.

