Oxygen Therapy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product,By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 – 2027

Oxygen therapy, also called supplementary oxygen, is that the administration of oxygen to the body so as to help with sustaining normal brain function during severe life-threatening emergencies. While normal hospitals offers such services, a patient will got to be taken on to the hospital that gives oxygen therapy services in their area. There are many benefits to the present sort of therapy, but first and foremost, it can save an individual’s life within the event of an emergency. as an example , those that are involved during a car accident or suffered from a stroke may require supplemental oxygen so as to survive. additionally , those that are hyperventilating thanks to asthma may enjoy this treatment also .

“Limited Time Offer”

We offer 15% FREE Report customization.

Get This premium report with Instant US$ 2000 discount @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/97

Growing prevalence of respiratory diseases like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and carcinoma is predicted to drive growth of the worldwide oxygen therapy market. consistent with the planet Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, around 339 million people were affected by asthma globally. consistent with an equivalent source, in 2016, around 251 million people were affected by COPD globally, while around 3.17 million people died thanks to an equivalent . Such high prevalence of respiratory diseases has led to increasing adoption of oxygen therapy. Oxygen treatment increases the quantity of oxygen that flows within the lungs and bloodstream. In COPD, getting more oxygen can help to breathe individuals better and live longer. Hence, such factors are expected to drive growth of the worldwide oxygen therapy market. Furthermore, growing geriatric population and high prevalence of tobacco smoking are expected to propel the worldwide oxygen therapy market growth within the near future.

However, the presence of low-cost alternatives by local manufacturers and strict regulatory framework in product approval is predicted to hamper the worldwide oxygen therapy market growth within the near future. Besides, growing emphasis by industry players on emerging markets and increasing use of telemedicine can present lucrative growth opportunities within the global oxygen therapy market. Among regions, North America is predicted to witness significant within the global oxygen therapy market. this is often due to high investment in research and development activities across the region. Besides, rising popularity of hyperbaric oxygen therapy is predicted to spice up the regional market growth within the near future. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is predicted to register a strong rate of growth , due to increasing commercialization of oxygen therapy within the region.

Key companies operating within the global oxygen therapy market are CareFusion Corporation, GE Healthcare, Teleflex Inc., Tecno-Gaz Industries, Hersill, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Philips Respironics, Inc., and Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.

For instance, in April 2020, Philips Respironics, Inc. introduced a replacement Phillips Respironics E30 ventilator to assist COVID-19 patients.

Request for a Sample Report at – https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/97

Contact Us

Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200

Seattle, WA 98154

Phone: US +12067016702 / UK +4402081334027

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com