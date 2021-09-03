Packaging Adhesives Market Report 2021, Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Packaging Adhesives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, provide the global packaging adhesives market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market expects to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2026.

Packaging adhesives are the sticking agents that are used for binding two or more pieces of packaging materials together. Some of the commonly available packaging adhesives include water-based, solvent-based, and hot-melt adhesives. Water-based adhesives are utilized for porous or non-porous substrates, such as dextrin, starch, and polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), while solvent-based adhesives are used for plastic applications. Hot-melt adhesives, or hot glue, are thermoplastic-based adhesives that turn into liquid upon heating. They are primarily used for packaging cartons, cases, and flexible packaging.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being

3M Company,

Arkema,

Ashland Global,

Avery Dennison Corporation,

Dymax Corporation,

H.B. Fuller,

Henkel AG & Co.

KGaA,

Jowat SE,

Paramelt B.V.,

Sika AG,

The DOW Chemical Company,

Wacker Chemie AG, etc.

Market Trends and Drivers:

Significant expansion in the food and beverages (F&B) sector is one of the key factors propelling the growth of the market. In the F&B industry, packaging adhesives are extensively used for rigid food boxes and for sealing paper cartons and cases to store several food products and beverages. Furthermore, packaging adhesives also find widespread applications in the pharmaceutical sector to seal medical equipment for protecting the content from bacterial contamination and maintaining the sterility of the products. Additionally, the introduction of advanced water-based transparent adhesives that are used for sticking colored and clear labels on various products is further providing a thrust to the market. Besides this, the increasing consumer preferences for sustainable compounds in packing adhesives that can be used on recyclable products is expected to further strengthen the market growth in the coming years.

The report has segmented on the basis of Type, Substrate Material Type, Packaging Type, End-Use and geography.

Breakup by Type:

Water-based Adhesives

Solvent-based Adhesives

Hot-melt Adhesives

Others

Breakup by Substrate Material Type:

Acrylics

Polyurethane

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polypropylene

Others

Breakup by Packaging Type:

Flexible Packaging

Folding Cartons

Boxes & Cases

Labeling

Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

