Painted New York Statue of George Floyd

The statue was unveiled in Union Square in Manhattan last Friday. The color attack happened while walking past. This is not the first case of vandalism.

New York (AP) – A statue in honor of George Floyd, who died after a brutal police operation in the United States, has been disfigured in New York.

A man on a skateboard approached the statue on Sunday, sprayed it with paint and fled, according to US media, citing police. The act was filmed by a surveillance camera.

Investigators initially did not release the video. The Floyd statue wasn’t unveiled in Union Square in Manhattan until Friday. On US television, volunteers could be seen cleaning the statue again on Sunday.

This is not the first case of vandalism. The statue of Floyd, which had previously been erected in other locations, was disfigured in Brooklyn this summer with the logo of a far-right group, The New York Times reported.

Floyd’s death in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020 sparked nationwide protests against racism and police violence in the United States. A white policeman held the African American knee to his neck for a few minutes. According to the autopsy, Floyd passed out and died.