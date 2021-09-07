Palestinian prisoners escape | The Israeli police continue their search

(Jerusalem) How did six Palestinian prisoners escape from an Israeli maximum security prison? And where could they have gone? Israel attempted to answer these questions on Tuesday as police continued a massive manhunt.

Posted on Sep 7, 2021 at 1:02 pm

Guillaume LAVALLÉE with Jaafar ASHTIYEH in Jénine Agence France-Presse

The scene looks like something out of a Hollywood film and could also serve as a backdrop for an Israeli detective series like “Fauda”: Early Monday, Palestinians flee from Gilboa prison through a tunnel dug at the foot of the sink.

Outside the prison, guards and police officers find a hole in the ground through which the refugees have left the scene and become “heroes” for many Palestinians, but also the most wanted men in the country for Israel.

Observation drones are deployed, roadblocks erected, while the army is invited around Jenin, a sector of the occupied West Bank from which the six men come, all of whom are detained for their role in anti-Israeli attacks, some of them permanently.

On Tuesday, as the country was celebrating Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, attempts to locate her continued more than 24 hours after her “great escape,” headlines part of the Palestinian press.

“At the moment there is no progress,” said an Israeli police spokeswoman for the north of the country, where the Gilboa Prison, which opened in 2004 during the war, is located. Second Intifada as Palestinian attacks on Israel intensified.

“But all sections of the security forces are being mobilized to find the prisoners,” added this source.

Leak abroad?

The Israeli judiciary has issued an order banning the details of the investigation as the local press tries to lift the veil on the embarrassing and delicate case, fearing, among other things, that the Palestinians will attack while they are fleeing.

But are the refugees still in Israel? Have they returned to their homeland, the West Bank, an occupied area about ten kilometers from the prison?

On Monday, Palestinians in Jenin celebrated their escape for fear of a gross operation by the Israeli army.

Abo Al-Athir Kamanji, the father of Ayham Kamamji, one of the six refugees, said he was summoned by an Israeli security officer on Monday. “I was asked what my son and I said the last time I went to prison,” he told AFP, claiming that he heard about his son’s escape through television and social networks.

“We are very happy (with the flight), but both fearful and afraid for the life of Zakaria and the young men with him,” Kamal Al-Zubeidi, Zakaria’s father, told AFP, the armed wing of the Fatah movement Jenin warehouse.

“So far the news is good and I hope they all stay safe. “

If not in Israel or the West Bank, let the refugees rush towards the Gaza Strip to overcome the hypersecure barrier that separates Israel from this Palestinian territory under the control of the Islamists of Hamas and also as a haven for Islamic Jihad serves? , an armed group that includes five of the six refugees?

Unless they were trying to cross a border into another country?

It was “very likely” that the fugitives came to Jordan, a country about twenty kilometers east of the prison, said a police source quoted by Haaretz on Tuesday.

According to this left-wing daily, a car would have taken some, if not all, of the refugees three kilometers from their prison on Monday.

But how did they escape while completely evading the surveillance of the guards? According to Kan public broadcaster, the refugees appear on video at the outer exit of the tunnel, but at this point no guards are examining the surveillance screens.

And still, Kan said, a guard in charge of that area of ​​the prison may have fallen asleep while he was there.

A correspondent for the Maariv newspaper pointed out that, after initial investigations, it took the prisoners five months to dig their tunnel.

A scenario reminiscent of the American film Shawshank Redemption (Les évadés in French), in which a character digs a tunnel for years and with the utmost discretion to escape a prison, cross the border and escape the police.