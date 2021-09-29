Pandemic | Global supply chains are beginning to give way

(Paris) Global supply chains are beginning to “give in” to the pandemic that is testing their employees, professional transport organizations warned on Wednesday, calling on leaders around the world to respond to the “crisis”.

In an open letter published at the UN General Assembly in New York, these organizations stated that “transport workers continued to make international trade work but caused damage” during the pandemic.

400,000 sailors without relief

“In the worst case of the crisis, for example, 400,000 merchant seamen could not leave their boats, some of whom had worked 18 months longer than their original contracts,” emphasize the authors of this letter to the heads of state and government.

“Flights were restricted and employees in the aviation industry had to deal with inconsistent border crossing requirements, travel and vaccination requirements”, while truck drivers “sometimes had to wait thousands of weeks in poor hygienic conditions” before they could leave the country to the same source.

All transportation sectors are suffering from a labor shortage and the deplorable treatment of millions of them is expected to cause more workers to leave the industry during the pandemic.

Extract from an open letter to the UN

These are the leaders of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), whose member companies account for 82% of global air traffic, the International Chamber of Shipping (80% of Merchant Navy owners), the International Union of Road Transport (IRU) and the International Transport Workers Federation (ITF) .

Worries before the Christmas season

As a result of these constraints being placed on global logistics, “supply chains are starting to give way,” said these organizations urging leaders “to resolve this crisis before the holiday season increases demand for cargo again, which further increases demand.” will”. Pressure ”on the goods cycle.

They also demand that employees in the industry “primarily receive vaccines recognized by the WHO” and that “a standardized procedure for verifying their state of health” be created.