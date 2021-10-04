Pandora Papers | Obrador orders investigations into 3,000 Mexicans, including his minister

(Mexico City) Mexican President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador has called for an investigation into the approximately 3,000 Mexicans suspected of hiding property in tax havens in order to evade taxes, including one of his ministers, all of whom have been investigated by the journalistic ” Pandora Papers “.

Posted on Oct 4, 2021 at 3:18 pm

“We need to conduct an investigation,” said the president during his morning press conference. “See if we paid the taxes when these operations took place,” he added.

Three Mexican fortunes are being questioned by the “Pandora Papers” on tax evasion, according to the survey, in which around 600 journalists worked together within the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

He is the largest mine owner in Mexico, German Larrea, the heiress of the very popular Modelo beer brand, Maria Asuncion Aramburuzabala, and a businessman at the head of the Empresarial Angeles group (banks, hotels, media), Olegario Vazquez Aldir to the Spanish daily El Pais who took the poll.

The list also includes politicians associated with President Lopez Obrador, including Jorge Arganis, the Minister of Communications and Transport, as well as a senator and a former legal adviser to the presidency.

Mexico loses more than $ 8.25 billion in taxes every year through tax evasion in “offshore” areas, according to the project report “Tax Justice” cited by El Pais.