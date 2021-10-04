“Pandora Papers” puts pressure on politicians around the world

Berlin (dpa) – The “Pandora Papers” revelations about the money hidden in tax havens are putting politicians and celebrities around the world under pressure. Responsible authorities have announced inquiries in Britain, Australia and the Czech Republic, among others.

The Kremlin, however, saw no reason to launch reviews based on the research. The publications also mention people close to the Russian power apparatus. Russia dismissed this as a collection of “unproven claims”.

Hundreds of politicians, officials, business executives and top athletes around the world have reportedly used financial service providers for years to hide their assets and valuables. This emerges from documents (“Pandora Papers”) which have been evaluated by international media, notably the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”, NDR and WDR. The data leaks are said to consist of 11.9 million documents.

According to research, King Abdullah II of Jordan spent more than $ 100 million on properties in the United States and Britain between 2003 and 2017. To do this, he used a “comprehensive network of offshore accounts that camouflaged its transactions, “writes the Washington Post, which also contributed to the research. The Jordanian monarch has threatened legal action after Monday’s posts.

The European Commission reacted with caution to the publications. We are not in a position to comment on the individual cases named, said a spokesperson for the Brussels authority. In addition to outgoing Prime Minister Andrej Babis or former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, other names that have or had a closer connection to the EU have also emerged in the context of the leak. As the European Commission has pointed out, Brussels is already doing a lot against tax evasion and, given the huge costs of the corona pandemic, it’s a matter of fairness that everyone pays taxes.

The federal government sees explosive financial documents as an additional incentive in the fight against tax evasion and tax evasion, as government spokesman Steffen Seibert made clear on Monday in Berlin. Seibert referred to government measures such as the so-called Tax Haven Defense Act and stressed the importance of international cooperation in order to be able to dry up tax havens.

Starting a mailbox business is not fundamentally illegal. What matters is what it is for. If, for example, such a company is founded in Luxembourg or Ireland in order to save taxes and this is also made transparent to the tax authorities, this is legally correct in the opinion of tax experts. On the other hand, it is punishable to conceal assets from the tax authorities via letterbox companies in order to save taxes at home or to launder money from criminal transactions using such company covers.

England champions Manchester City coach and former Bayern coach Pep Guardiola used a Spanish tax amnesty in 2012 to legalize a secret bank account in Andorra, according to research. This confirmed Guardiolas tax adviser Lluis Orobitg to the German news agency on Monday. Guardiola had a balance of almost half a million euros in his account in Andorra when he made use of the tax amnesty in 2012, reported the Spanish newspaper El País, one of the media that assessed Pandora newspapers. Guardiola’s name appears in documents from the law firm Alemán, Cordero, Galindo & Lee in Panama as an agent of the company Repox in Panama, founded in 2007. Orobitg pointed out that Repox was only used keep secret the identity of the real owner of the account in Andorra, Guardiola.

As BBC research in the “Pandora Papers” shows, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie also benefited from a tax loophole when buying property. The couple did not act illegally, but on Monday evening the BBC pointed out that Blair had repeatedly criticized the tax loopholes.

Hessian Finance Minister Michael Boddenberg (CDU) proposed the central analysis of the “Pandora Papers”. “We have the competence and the firm will to ensure more tax justice,” Boddenberg said Monday in Wiesbaden. “If we receive the ‘Pandora Papers’, we will assess them with all the professionalism and provide information to authorities around the world, as we have already successfully done with the ‘Panama Papers’ and other leaks.