Pandora Papers: Research Association Unveils Financial Conduct of Politicians

After the Panama Papers, now the Pandora Papers. Once again, a data breach reveals shady schemes in tax havens.

Berlin (dpa) – An international consortium of investigative journalists has once again received explosive documents about the financial conduct of hundreds of politicians and other celebrities around the world. This was reported on Sunday evening by the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”, the NDR and the WDR, who allegedly contributed to the analysis of the data breach. According to this, 35 current and former heads of state as well as more than 330 politicians and officials from nearly 100 countries have invested assets “with the help of dark trusts, foundations and letterbox companies”. The more than 11.9 million documents are called “Pandora Papers”.

They were allegedly disclosed to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) from an anonymous source. The secret documents of 14 financial service providers operating in tax havens will reach until 2021, as it has been said. The “Pandora Papers” are the biggest data breach to date on doing business in tax havens. Confidential documents also include the names of top athletes and company executives.

Journalists from 150 media organizations from 117 countries were allegedly involved in the “Pandora Paper” research. The research results were published worldwide from Sunday evening, it was said.

In the spring of 2016, the Panama Papers were made public by an international consortium of journalists. These were documents from Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca, which were reviewed by journalists around the world. They discovered that many politicians, athletes and other celebrities had assets in offshore companies. The revelations have put politicians, businessmen and celebrities under pressure.