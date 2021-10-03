“Pandora Papers” | Several heads of government charged with tax evasion

(Washington) Several heads of state and government, including the Czech Prime Minister, the King of Jordan and the Presidents of Kenya and Ecuador, have hidden assets in offshore companies, also for the purposes of tax evasion, according to an investigation by the International Consortium of Investigative Authorities published on Sunday Journalists (ICIJ).

Posted on Oct 3, 2021 at 1:16 pm

The so-called “Pandora Papers” investigation, in which around 600 journalists contributed, accesses around 11.9 million documents from 14 financial services companies and uncovered more than 29,000 offshore companies.