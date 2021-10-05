Pandora Papers | The Czech Prime Minister is accused of being re-elected

“It dates back to 2009,” “It’s a coup by our mafia,” “I’ve never done anything illegal or bad,” said Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš during an election debate on Sunday evening, a few hours after Pandora was released -Papers”. This investigation by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) accuses him of channeling almost $ 22 million through offshore companies for the acquisition of luxury properties in the south of France.

Adrien Beauduin Special collaboration

A week before the parliamentary elections, which will take place on October 8th and 9th, the billionaire-turned-politician should have done well without this new scandal. Andrej Babiš sees his image as a corruption fighter affected by the revelations, already weakened by his catastrophic handling of the pandemic, in which the country counted among the worst infection and death rates last winter.

On Monday morning, rushed by journalists, the Czech Prime Minister finally confessed to the property purchases, but blamed the real estate agency: “She advised me to buy it through a lawyer, there is nothing illegal there. He also pointed out that all of this dates back to before he entered politics.

A politician can’t afford that, but I made this transaction 12 years ago.

Andrej Babiš, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic

By minimizing the facts and presenting himself as the victim of incitement, Mr Babiš wants to hold out until the vote.

“Who doesn’t have a scandal here? ”

Now is the perfect time for the opposition to bring down the man who has dominated Czech politics for more than eight years. He had entered the arena by building the image of an accomplished businessman ready to fight corrupt political elites. “However, it has all traces of corruption,” attacked his Pirate Party opponent, Ivan Bartoš, during the televised debate. “While the prime minister is cracking down on companies, forgiving entrepreneurs no detail, he uses a scheme that is worthy of international criminals,” he said.

Ivan Bartoš, from the Pirate Party

While Andrej Babiš received almost 30% of the support in the polls, the pandemic has brought him down to around 25% and this new scandal could weaken him further. It should be noted, however, that his supporters rarely paid any attention to the prime minister’s political and financial scandals. “If you don’t have a scandal here, you’ve done everything wrong,” said Soňa, retired economist and unconditionally from Mr Babiš, last week before an election meeting in Ústí nad Labem, the industrial city of the north. “These matters do not interest voters because they have no bearing on the present; The voters don’t care about the past, ”explains Petr, a pensioner who also supports the prime minister, shortly afterwards.

Despite a likely election victory, Andrej Babiš risks being all alone, remaining in power without allies.

Your current government partners, the Social Democrats and Communists, are so low in the polls that they could be kicked out of parliament. Even if they don’t, they likely won’t want to form an alliance with a man who stole their voters and started scandals.

Look for voices on the far right

Undoubtedly aware of his slim chances of staying in power, the prime minister has been trying for the last few months to get votes from the far right accusing his opponents of opening the doors to massive immigration and submitting the country to the European Union to want. He has also proven to be the best friend of his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orbán, the authoritarian leader and great destroyer of migration, who supported him at the election meeting in Ústí nad Labem.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán (left) and his Czech counterpart Andrej Babiš in Prague last week

“Babiš is trying to divert attention from the real issues such as debt, pension reform, COVID-19 and is therefore focusing on immigration,” says Jan Mareš, local candidate of the Pirate Party, who demonstrated against the joint visit by the Czech and Hungarian prime ministers.

“Babiš always uses the rhetoric that suits him. Shortly before the elections he will become a great fighter against refugees and minorities, ”accuses Otakar, another demonstrator with a European flag.

He does everything to stay in power.

Ottokar, protester

He fears the end of democracy and the EU if Mr Babiš ally with the extreme right.

If the recent scandal helps the two center-left and center-right coalitions behind the prime minister, which each receive nearly 20% of voting intent, they could secure the majority needed to build a government that is united in opposition to the prime minister accuse of having taken over the state to promote its agri-food empire. While waiting to answer for his opaque transactions in court, the prime minister will undergo the verdict of the ballot box later this week.