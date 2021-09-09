Parade in North Korea on the anniversary of its establishment

(Seoul) North Korea held a “paramilitary and public security forces” parade in Pyongyang on Wednesday night Wednesday night, state media reported, the third parade in less than a year for the nuclear-powered country.

The parade was less provocative than the previous one, this time made up of members of the Ministry of Railways, Air Koryo airline or the Hungnam Fertilizer Complex, with no mention of the strategic weapons exhibition.

Leader Kim Jong-un appeared in front of the crowd at midnight during fireworks and “sent warm greetings to the entire population of the country,” KCNA reported, without quoting the excerpt from the speech.

The parade included Red Guards and Labor Party members, as well as paratroopers, motorized paramilitary units and an air parade, the media said.

Cooperative farmers “drove tractors with artillery pieces to use devastating firepower to crush attackers and their vassals in an emergency,” added KCNA.

The usual giant rockets – real or fake – were replaced by the fire brigade of the public security forces as the highlight of the parade.

“We are closely monitoring the situation,” said an official from the South Korean Ministry of Defense to AFP, who had initially believed in a military parade. “We need a deeper analysis to get more details.”

Pyongyang has used military parades several times in the past to send messages abroad and to its own people, usually on certain birthdays.

Thursday marks the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the official name of the northern peninsula.

But the regime rarely organizes three parades in less than a year, with a military parade in January for the Labor Party Convention and another in October for the organization’s 75th anniversary.

The country has not conducted any nuclear tests or ICBM launches since 2017.

Instead, the regime tried to use the parades to “send a message to the international community” without risking escalation, said Hong Min, a researcher at the Korea National Unification Institute in Seoul.

Pyongyang is already the target of numerous sanctions due to its banned nuclear weapons and missile programs.

“The North must have felt the need to put pressure on the United States to return to the negotiating table,” Hong added.

The nuclear talks with Washington have been suspended since the failure of the Hanoi summit between Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump.

Joe Biden’s representative for North Korea has repeatedly expressed his willingness to meet with his North Korean counterparts “anywhere, anytime”.

The Biden government has promised a “practical, calibrated approach” and has made diplomatic efforts to persuade Pyongyang to abandon its weapons program, for which North Korea has never shown ready.

Domestically, the parade is an opportunity to strengthen morale and “mass solidarity with the regime,” added Hong Min.

North Korea has isolated itself and closed its borders to protect itself from the spread of COVID-19, which first emerged in neighboring China, adding pressure to its dying economy.

In late August, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported “signs” suggesting that North Korea appears to have restarted its plutonium-producing reactor at the Yongbyon nuclear complex.

The IAEA had assessed the operating signs of the reactor as “deeply worrying”.