Paris attacks London in fishing license dispute

For months, there has been a dispute between France and Britain over post-Brexit fisheries policy. From now on, Paris speaks of a new “kick” of the British.

Paris (AP) – In the dispute over fishing between London and Paris, French Minister of the Sea Annick Girardin criticized Britain for not granting fishing licenses.

“This new kick from the British is a demonstration of their unwillingness to meet their obligations,” Giradin said on Wednesday. “I now call for European solidarity in order to find a balance in our relations with our British neighbors.” The night before, Giradin had complained that out of 175 licenses requested from French fishermen to fish in British waters, only 100 had been granted.

“I want the licenses back,” Giradin said, referring to former British Prime Minister Magret Thatcher’s request for reimbursement of EU contributions, which she put in the words “I want my money”. France would form a front and would not allow the British to divide it, Giradin stressed. All the documents required for the licenses had been submitted. French fishing must not be taken hostage by the British for political ends, the minister said the night before.

The French Secretary of State for Europe, Clément Beaune, announced a swift response to the failure to respect the rights guaranteed to fishermen. “We will determine the countermeasures at national and European level in the coming days.”

The Brexit deal agreed to license European fishermen in an area six to twelve nautical miles off the British coast. There has long been a dispute between France and Britain over implementation, also in the Channel Islands area of ​​Jersey and Guernsey. A few months ago, the conflict had intensified, so that even military ships moved for a short time.

The UK government said on Wednesday it would work with the European Commission and French authorities and “consider further evidence for pending license applications.” The previous approach is “entirely within the framework” of the Brexit trade agreement between London and Brussels.