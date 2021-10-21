Parking Management Market 2021 Break Down by Top Companies, Applications, Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast 2028

The ‘Global Parking Management Market’ research report added by The Insight Partners, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Parking Management market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Parking Management market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The Parking Management market is expected to grow from US$ 32,221.73 million in 2021 to US$ 45,125.82 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021–2028.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Flowbird Group, PASSPORT LABS, INC., T2 Systems, Inc, TIBA PARKING SYSTEMS, Group Indigo, Precise ParkLink, FlashParking, Amano Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, etc.

The major cities in several countries across the globe are adopting smart technologies heavily with an objective to reduce day to day traffic and parking challenges. Traffic and parking spots have been long-lasting problems in both developed as well as emerging regions worldwide. At present, the smart parking technologies is revolutionizing the car park management, and the demand for intelligent parking technologies is exponentially growing. The smart technologies, which are experiencing tremendous growth in the current parking management system include parking guidance information systems, automated parking, smart parking payment system and parking reservation systems. In addition to these technologies, demand for security and safety of the parked vehicles is also increasing rapidly among the drivers and the vehicle owners, which is propelling the procurement of parking surveillance system, thereby creating substantial market space for parking management companies to grow over the years.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Parking Management Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken several industries across the world. The lockdown hindered the operations of various industries, including manufacturing and IT. However, essential industries such as fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and pharmaceutical had to continue their operations. The outbreak has led to disruptions in primary industries including electronics, semiconductor, and automotive. A sharp decline in the growth of mentioned industries is limiting the Parking Management market growth. Factory shutdowns, travel and trade bans, and border lockdowns to combat and contain the infection have impacted the working of many commercial and corporate buildings across the world. At present, the US is the world’s worst-affected country due to COVID-19 outbreak. The majority public entities and municipalities depends on parking taxes and parking revenue to fund several big projects for citizens in the country. The corporate buildings, CBDs, universities, shopping centers, hospitals, hotels, airports, and many others consist of great parking facilities and services to efficiently handle their business functions. Owing to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, the cross-board activities and maintaining social distancing for supporting the slow-down of the virus spread, the parking industry is being impacted very hard. Many businesses have been under tremendous pressure to survive, and hundreds of thousands of frontline workers are losing jobs. The real time monitoring dynamics of over 2,000 parking facilities across the North America, as well as the observations to improve quantitatively understand the impact of COVID-19 to parking.

Parking Management Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

