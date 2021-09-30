Parties pick up pace ahead of major rounds of talks

Berlin (dpa) – Ahead of the first major rounds of talks on a traffic light coalition or a Jamaican alliance, key representatives of the parties concerned are stepping up the pace.

Everyone wanted “that this does not go on forever”, declared Thursday the leader of the parliamentary group of the Greens Katrin Göring-Eckardt at the end of the constitutive meeting of the parliamentary group of the Bundestag in Berlin. “We want polls as soon as possible to find out what can be achieved. And then there should be in-depth negotiations. At the same time, she expressed her skepticism towards a coalition led by the Union. On the other hand, CDU Secretary General Paul Ziemiak and CDU Vice President Jens Spahn have once again made it clear that they are betting on the possibility of government involvement for the Union.

Göring-Eckardt stressed that there was the biggest deal with the SPD. But there are also overlaps with the FDP, for example on the subject of civil rights. Ziemiak said the Union thinks it makes sense to talk about forging a “future alliance” that reflects the breadth of society and builds bridges. It could be a coalition for sustainability. He spoke about climate protection and sustainability in public finances, the issue of the modern state and digitization.

Four days after the legislative elections, the calendar and the list of exploratory talks are becoming more and more precise. First of all, the Greens and the FDP want to deepen the first substantive issues in a renewed discussion this Friday, as the FDP said. Sunday afternoon, the SPD wants to discuss a government at traffic lights (SPD, Greens, FDP) with the FDP. Then, talks between the Union and the FDP are scheduled for 6.30 p.m. In the evening, the SPD and the Greens wanted to talk to each other. Tuesday morning (11:00 am) the Union wants to explore the opportunities for a Jamaican alliance (CDU / CSU, Greens, FDP) with the Greens.

The Greens and the FDP kicked off government formation talks on Tuesday with a four-person meeting and a much-discussed Instagram selfie. The Union fell to its all-time low of 24.1 percent in the federal election. The SPD was the most powerful force at 25.7%. The Greens came third with 14.8%, followed by the FDP with 11.5%.

The Greens begin discussions with a team of ten. In addition to representatives of the party leadership and the Baden-Württemberg parliamentary group, it includes Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann, former Bundestag Vice-President Claudia Roth and MEP Sven Giegold.

The FDP is also sending a team of ten to the talks. At the top are Federal President Christian Lindner and Secretary General Volker Wissing. Due to a “minor surgery” that had been postponed due to the election campaign, party vice chairman Wolfgang Kubicki was initially unable to attend, he said.

The CDU takes a team of ten people on the explorations. Along with party leader Armin Laschet, Ziemiak and Union faction leader Ralph Brinkhaus, the group is expected to include the five party clues Julia Klöckner, Silvia Breher, Volker Bouffier, Jens Spahn and Thomas Strobl. Prime Ministers Daniel Günther and Reiner Haseloff are also expected to attend. Günther heads a Jamaican alliance in Schleswig-Holstein, Haseloff has just formed a coalition with the SPD and the FDP in Saxony-Anhalt.

Not all members of the CDU presidium supported the Union’s talks with the Greens and the FDP. Ziemiak said: “There were also other voices that said: No, we think the others should talk to each other first.” Prime Minister of Saxony Michael Kretschmer expressed “a slightly different point of view”. According to information from the German press agency, he was the only one to speak negatively at the meeting.

In CSU circles, it has been said that there is a lack of understanding about the CDU’s “giant exploration team”. The “Rheinische Post” reported that there had been a great nod within the CSU because of the difficult agreements with the CDU. For the CSU, besides party leader Markus Söder, CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt, general secretary Markus Blume, vice-CSU Dorothee Bär and regional group parliamentary director Stefan Müller must negotiate.

At the CDU, too, the interest in the rapid formation of a government was underlined. The CDU did not want to waste a minute in “developing a future coalition for Germany”, we heard from the party. Previously, there had been irritations over the timing of the Union’s talks with the Greens and the FDP. From the CDU, it was said that the date proposed by the FDP on Saturday was not achievable due to conflicting appointments.

According to dpa information, Söder had announced internally early this Friday evening and on Saturday had been removed from the appointments from the start. On Friday night, there is a celebration for former CSU chief and Prime Minister Edmund Stoiber on his 80th birthday, in which Laschet is announced in addition to Söder. On Saturdays, Söder has several CSU committee meetings in district associations in the calendar. But Söder volunteered this Thursday, Friday or Sunday for possible discussions.

The search for a date resulted in a verbal exchange of blows between politicians from the CSU and the FDP. After CSU General Secretary Markus Blume wrote of the meeting: “It’s good that this has now been agreed. PS: We could have done it all week, “replied Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, FDP defense politician, with the words:” Dear Markus Blume, the magic word for you right now is humility. You need us, not we need you. Teasing your party, which prefers Edmund Stoiber’s birthday and CSU meetings to government formation, is out of place. Accountability is required. “