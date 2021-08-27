Passive Prosthetics Market Size 2021 by Product Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Opportunity and Forecast to 2027 Research Report I Top key players-COAPT LLC, Ossur, Fillauer LLC, Ottobock & Others
Passive Prosthetics Market
A person’s physical impairment can be quite traumatic. Regardless of the origin of the condition, it has a profound psychological impact on the minds of those who suffer from it. Attempts to resurrect missing limbs or legs have been made for a long time. Passive prostheses are divided into two categories: static and adjustable. Adjustable passive prosthetics have grown in popularity in recent years as a result of their improved adjustability.
Top key players: COAPT LLC, Ossur, Fillauer LLC, Ottobock, WillowWood Global LLC, Endolite India Ltd, College Park Industries, Steeper Inc., TRS Inc., Comprehensive Prosthetics & Orthotics USA, Liberating Technologies, Inc.
The market for passive prosthetics is divided into three categories: product type, price range, and end-users. The global passive prosthetics market is divided into five categories based on product type: prosthetic foot, prosthetic knee, prosthetic legs, prosthetic hand, passive prosthetic arm, and others. The global passive prosthetics market is divided into high and low cost segments based on price range. Hospitals, prosthetic clinics, trauma centres, ambulatory surgery centres, rehabilitation facilities, and others are among the end users in the global passive prosthetics market. Five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.
Passive Prosthetics Market, By Type: Passive Prosthetic Feet, Passive Prosthetic Knees, Passive Prosthetic Legs, Passive Prosthetic Hands, Passive Prosthetic Arms, Others
Passive Prosthetics Market, By Application:Hospitals, Prosthetic Clinics, Trauma Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Rehabilitation Centers, Others
Key advancements in the passive prosthetics industry, as well as organic and inorganic growth methods, are covered in the publications. Product launches, product approvals, and other organic growth tactics such as patents and events are being prioritised by a number of companies. Acquisitions, as well as partnerships and collaborations, were seen as inorganic growth tactics in the market. These efforts have paved the road for market players to expand their business and client base.
