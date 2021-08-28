Patient Access Solutions Market Trends, Growth, Outlook, Size, Share and Key Players Analysis

The global patient access solutions market is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2025 from USD 1.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.5%. Increasing patient volume and subsequent growth in the demand for health insurance, the growing importance of denials management, declining reimbursement rates, increase in the volume of unstructured data in the healthcare industry, and the rising need to curtail escalating healthcare costs are the major factors driving the growth of this market. However, high deployment costs are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1284673

“Services to have the largest share in Patient access solutions market”

Based on product and service, the patient access solutions market is segmented into services and software. The services segment accounted for the largest share of the global patient access solutions market in 2019. The introduction of complex software and the need for system integration are expected to boost the services market in the coming years.

“Support and Maintenance services to have the largest share in 2019 ”

The patient access services market, by type, is segmented into support and maintenance, implementation, and training and education services. In 2019, the support and maintenance services segment accounted for the largest market share. Factors such as the increasing demand for upgradation and enhancements along with the increasing complexity of patient access software are driving the growth of the support and maintenance services segment.

“Automated updating features to support the growth of web & cloud based solutions”

Based on delivery mode, the patient access solutions market is segmented into web and cloud-based solutions and on-premise solutions. In 2019, the web and cloud-based solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the global patient access solutions market. The flexibility of working from remote areas, affordability, and automated updating features are some of the key advantages associated with web and cloud-based solutions.

“North America dominated the Patient access solutions market in 2019”

North America dominated the patient access solutions market in 2019, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. North America’s large share in the global market is attributed to factors such as stringent regulations, increasing government support for improving healthcare infrastructure, the need for reducing healthcare costs, increasing volume of claims denials, high number of private healthcare payers and well-established government payers

The break-down of primary participants is as mentioned below:

By Company Type – Tier 1: 42%, Tier 2: 31%, and Tier 3: 27%

– Tier 1: 42%, Tier 2: 31%, and Tier 3: 27% By Designation – C-level: 30%, Director-level: 45%, and Others: 25%

– C-level: 30%, Director-level: 45%, and Others: 25% By Region – North America: 42%, Europe: 28%, APAC: 19%, LATAM:9%, MEA:2%

Research Coverage:

The report analyses the Patient access solutions market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of various market segments based on products, delivery mode, and end-user. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players operating in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Reasons to Buy the Report

This report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their positions in the market.

This report provides insights into:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Patient access solutions market. The report analyzes this market by product type, delivery mode, and end-user Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets, by-products, delivery mode, and end-user



Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about the product portfolios, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Patient access solutions market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, and capabilities of the leading players in the Patient access solutions market

Enquire Here for, Report Enquiry, Discount and Customization @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=1284673

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition & Scope

1.2.1 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Markets Covered

Figure 1 Patient Access Solutions Market

1.3.1 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

Figure 2 Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

Figure 3 Primary Sources

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

Figure 4 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: By Company Type,Designation, And Region

2.2 Market Size Estimation

Figure 5 Market Size Estimation: Revenue Share Analysis

Figure 6 Revenue Share Analysis Illustration

Figure 7 Country-Level Analysis Of The Patient Access Solutions Market

Figure 8 Approach 4: Top-Down Approach

Figure 9 Cagr Projections: Supply-Side Analysis

Figure 10 Cagr Projections From The Analysis Of Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges Impacting The Patient Access Solutions Market (2020-2025)

2.3 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

Figure 11 Market Data Triangulation Methodology

2.4 Market Share Assumptions

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

3 Executive Summary

Figure 12 Patient Access Solutions Market, By Product & Service,2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 13 Patient Access Services Market, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 14 Patient Access Solutions Market, By Delivery Mode, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 15 Patient Access Solutions Market, By End User, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 16 Geographical Snapshot Of The Patient Access Solutions Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Patient Access Solutions: Market Overview

Figure 17 Growing Importance Of Denials Management To Drive Market Growth

4.2 Asia Pacific: Patient Access Solutions Market, By Delivery Mode & End User (2019)

Figure 18 Web & Cloud-Based Solutions Segment Accounted For The Largest Market Share In 2019

4.3 Patient Access Solutions Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

Figure 19 Uk To Register The Highest Growth In The Patient Access Solutions Market

4.4 Regional Mix: Patient Access Solutions Market (2020−2025)

Figure 20 North America Will Dominate The Patient Access Solutions Market During The Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 21 Patient Access Solutions Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Need To Maintain Regulatory Compliance

5.2.1.2 Increasing Patient Volume And Subsequent Growth In The Demand For Health Insurance

Figure 22 Growth In The Geriatric Population, By Region, 2015–2050

Figure 23 Projected Healthcare Spending In Different Regions, 2017-2022 (Usd Billion)

5.2.1.3 Growing Importance Of Denials Management

5.2.1.4 Declining Reimbursement Rates

5.2.1.5 Rising Need To Curtail Healthcare Costs

Table 1 Impact Analysis: Market Drivers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Data Breaches And Loss Of Confidentiality

Figure 24 Healthcare Data Breaches In The Us, August 2019-July 2020

Table 2 Impact Analysis: Market Restraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Huge Growth Potential In Emerging Healthcare It Markets

Table 3 Impact Analysis: Market Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Dearth Of Skilled It Professionals In The Healthcare Industry

5.2.4.2 Reluctance To Adopt Patient Access Solutions

5.2.4.3 High Deployment Costs

Table 4 Impact Analysis: Market Challenges

5.3 Covid-19 Health Assessment

5.4 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

5.5 Assessment Of The Impact Of Covid-19 On The Economic Scenario

Figure 25 Criteria Impacting The Global Economy

Figure 26 Scenarios Of Recovery Of The Global Economy

5.6 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Patient Access Solutions Market

6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

Table 5 Estimated Spending On Regulatory Compliance By A Healthcare Provider In The Us

6.2 Us: Current Scenario Of Healthcare Claims Management

6.2.1 Manual Vs. Electronic Claims Management Processes

Table 6 Average Cost Per Transaction For Manual And Electronic Transactions And Savings Opportunity, 2018

Table 7 Average, Minimum, And Maximum Time Spent By Providers Conducting Manual And Electronic Transactions, 2018

6.2.2 Lack Of Standardization Between Payer Policies

6.3 Us: Adoption Trends For Patient Access Solutions

Figure 27 Adoption Of Electronic Administrative Transactions, 2016–2018

Figure 28 Adoption And Volume Of Electronic Eligibility & Benefit Verifications For Commercial Medical Health Plans And Providers In The Us

6.4 Patient Access Solutions And Value-Based Care

Figure 29 Value-Based Care Through Efficient Data Exchange

6.5 Hcit Expenditure Analysis

6.5.1 North America

Table 8 North America: Healthcare Expenditure, By Country

6.5.2 Europe

6.5.3 Asia Pacific

6.6 Us: Hcit Adoption Trends In The Us

Figure 30 Us: Office-Based Physician Ehr Adoption (2004–2017)

Figure 31 Us: Hospital Ehr Adoption, 2007–2018

6.7 Regulatory Analysis

6.7.1 North America

6.7.1.1 Us

6.7.1.2 Canada

6.7.2 Asia Pacific

6.8 Industry Trends

6.8.1 Growing Focus On Integration Platform As A Service (Ipaas)

6.8.2 Budgetary Constraints And Cost-Cutting Measures Are Driving The Adoption Of Patient Access Solutions In European Hospitals

6.9 Ecosystem

Figure 32 Patient Access Solutions Market: Ecosystem

6.1 Technology Analysis

Figure 33 Focus On Patient Access Solutions In Healthcare Manufacturing & Distribution And Ipaas Are The Major Trends In The Market

7 Patient Access Solutions Market, By Product & Service

7.1 Introduction

Table 9 Patient Access Solutions Market, By Product & Service, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.2 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Products And Services Of The Patient Access Solutions Market

7.3 Services

Table 10 Patient Access Services Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.1 Support & Maintenance Services

7.3.1.1 The Rising Trend Of Outsourcing Is Driving The Growth Of The Support And Maintenance Services Segment

Table 11 Support & Maintenance Services Market, By Country,2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.2 Implementation Services

7.3.2.1 Increasing Adoption Of Software By Healthcare Providers Is Expected To Drive Market Growth

Figure 34 Adoption Of Electronic Administrative Transactions, 2013–2018

Figure 35 Adoption Of Electronic Administrative Transactions, 2015–2018

Table 12 Implementation Services Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.3 Training & Education Services

7.3.3.1 Training & Education Services Increase Healthcare Providers’ Awareness Of The Latest Patient Access Solutions Available In The Market

Table 13 Training & Education Services Market, By Country,2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.4 Software

Table 14 Patient Access Software Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.4.1 Eligibility Verification Software

7.4.1.1 Real-Time Access To Healthcare Payers Has Increased The Demand For Eligibility Verification Software

Figure 36 Adoption Of Electronic Eligibility And Benefit Verification, 2016–2018

Table 15 Key Players Providing Eligibility Verification Software

Table 16 Eligibility Verification Software Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.4.2 Medical Necessity Management Software

7.4.2.1 Accelerated Cash Flow & Net Revenue Is Driving The Adoption Of Electronic Medical Necessity Management Solutions

Table 17 Key Players Providing Medical Necessity Management Software

Table 18 Medical Necessity Management Software Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.4.3 Precertification & Authorization Software

7.4.3.1 Precertification And Authorization Software Is Cost-Efficient

Table 19 Key Players Providing Precertification & Authorization Software

Table 20 Precertification & Authorization Software Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.4.4 Claims Denial & Appeal Management

7.4.4.1 The Software Offers Streamlined Productivity Tools And Claims-Related Alerts

Table 21 Key Players Providing Claims Denial & Appeal Management Software Solutions

Table 22 Claims Denial & Appeal Management Software Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.4.5 Payment Estimation Software

7.4.5.1 The Need To Control Growing Healthcare Costs Is Expected To Drive Market Growth

Table 23 Key Players Providing Payment Estimation Software

Table 24 Payment Estimation Software Market, By Country,2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.4.6 Claims Payment Assessment & Processing Software

7.4.6.1 Government Initiatives Are Driving The Popularity Of Claims Payment Assessment & Processing Software

Table 25 Key Players Providing Claims Payment Assessment & Processing Software

Table 26 Claims Payment Assessment & Processing Software Market,By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.4.7 Other Software

Table 27 Patient Access Solutions Market For Other Software, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

8 Patient Access Solutions Market, By Delivery Mode

8.1 Introduction

Table 28 Patient Access Solutions Market, By Delivery Mode,2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.2 Web & Cloud-Based Solutions

8.2.1 Cost-Effectiveness & Large Storage Capacity Are Some Of The Advantages Of Web & Cloud-Based Solutions

Table 29 Web & Cloud-Based Patient Access Solutions Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.3 On-Premise Solutions

8.3.1 On-Premise Solutions Reduce The Risk Of Data Breaches & Other Security Issues

Table 30 On-Premise Patient Access Solutions Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9 Patient Access Solutions Market, By End User

Read More………….

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports.

Contact Us: