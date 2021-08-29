Patient advocates ask for information on 2G quota for staff | Free press

Patient advocates are asking hospitals and health care facilities to publish the quota of those who have been vaccinated and those who have recovered among their employees. 2G quota for transparency.

Berlin (dpa) – Patient advocates are calling for a legal obligation for hospitals and care facilities to publish the rate of vaccinated and convalescent staff.

“Sick people and those in need of care need transparency in order to be able to assess the risk of infection,” said Patient Protection Foundation board member Eugen Brysch of the German Editorial Network (RND / Sonntag). This is all the more important as there is still no nationally mandatory daily test for medical and nursing staff.

Brysch pointed out that in many places, only people now have access to restaurants or hotels who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 or have recovered from the disease (2G rule). “But those who need care and the patients don’t even know how high the 2G quota of employees in the nursing home or clinic is,” he criticized. Because there is no mandatory test for staff, not even 3G (vaccinated, retrieved, tested) applies in clinics and care facilities.

“This is why the federal government must include an obligation to account for the 2G status of nurses in the infection control law,” demanded Brysch. The “2G status radar” should then be published daily on the websites of services and houses.