Patient Portal Market 2021 Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and 2027 Forecasts Report

Global patient portal market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 17.02% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for cloud- based patient portal solutions and rising healthcare expenditure are the factors for the growth.

Patient Portal Market Overview:

Market Drivers

Increasing demand for patient portal among elderly population will drive the growth of this market

Rising usage of EHR solutions also uplift the growth of this market

Increasing government initiative to increase the adoption patient portal enhances the market growth

Rising adoption of patient-centric approach by healthcare payers also contributes as a factor for the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Increasing data privacy and security concerns will restrict this market growth

High investment cost will also hamper the growth of the market

Growing requirement of infrastructural investments to support patient portals is another factor impeding this market growth

Market Segments Outlook:

By Type

Integrated Patient Portals

Standalone Patient Portals

By Delivery Mode

Web-Based Delivery

Cloud-Based Delivery

By End- User

Providers

Payers

Pharmacies

Others

List of Companies Profiled in the Patient Portal Market Report are:

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

Athenahealth

Cerner Corporation

eClinicalWorks

CureMD Corporation

NXGN Management, LLC

Greenway Health, LLC

Medfusion Inc

ZH Healthcare, Inc

CompuGroup Medical

Greenway Health, LLC

Hello Health Inc

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Market Size Segmentation by Region & Countries (Customizable):

North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Benelux, France, Russia & Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

Key Questions Answered

– What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Patient Portal Market Growth & Sizing?

– Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Patient Portal market?

– What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Patient Portal market?

– What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Patient Portal market?

– What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Major Key Contents Covered in Patient Portal Market:

Introduction of Patient Portal with development and status.

Manufacturing Technology of Patient Portal with analysis and trends.

Analysis of Global Patient Portal market Key Manufacturers with Company Profile, Product Information, Production Information, and Contact Information.

Analysis of Global Patient Portal market Capacity, Production, Production Value, Cost and Profit

Analysis Patient Portal Market with Comparison, Supply, Consumption, and Import and Export.

Patient Portal market Analysis with Market Status and Market Competition by Companies and Countries.

2020-2027 Market Forecast of Global Patient Portal Market with Cost, Profit, Market Shares, Supply, Demands, Import and Export

Trending factors influencing the market shares of APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW?

Patient Portal Market Analysis of Industry Chain Structure, Upstream Raw Materials, Downstream Industry

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Patient Portal Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Patient Portal market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Patient Portal Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Patient Portal

Chapter 4: Presenting the Patient Portal Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2010-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Patient Portal market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2027).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Patient Portal Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

