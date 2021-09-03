Patient Simulators Market is expected to reach US$ 718.1 Mn in 2025 | Analysis By TIP

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Patient Simulators Market to 2025 – Europe Analysis and Forecasts by Product and End User. The Europe patient simulators market is expected to reach US$ 718.1 Mn in 2025 from US$ 217.2 Mn in 2017. The Europe patient simulators market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 16.3% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the Europe patient simulators market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Europe patient simulators market, based on the product was segmented into adult patient simulator, infant simulator, and childbirth simulator. In 2017, the adult patient simulator segment held a largest market share of 50.3% of the patient simulators, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025. The growth of the market is primarily attributed to the use of adult patient simulators in various training programs across the globe and also the segment is expected to grow with the fastest growth rate of 16.8% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2025.

The market for Europe patient simulators is expected to grow as increasing demand for minimally invasive treatment methods, growing technological advancement and rising focus on patient safety in the market. Additionally, the future trend such as virtual reality and augmented reality in patient simulators in the patient simulators market is expected to increase in the forecast period.

The major players operating in the Europe patient simulators market include CAE Healthcare, Laerdal Medical, 3D Systems, Inc., VirtaMed AG, Altay Scientific Group S.r.l., Gaumard Scientific, Ambu A/S, SIMStation GmbH, Simulaids, and Mentice AB among others. For instance, in January 2018, Laerdal Medical launched the new SimNewB and SimBaby simulators. The launch increased the ability to strengthen the portfolio of simulators. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.

The report segments the Europe patient simulators market as follows:

Europe Patient Simulators Market – By Product

Adult Patient Simulator

Infant Simulator

Childbirth Simulator

Europe Patient Simulators Market – By End User

Academic Institutes

Hospitals

Military Organizations

Europe Patient Simulators Market – By Geography

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

