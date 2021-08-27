Payment Terminal Market [2021 to 2027] SWOT Analysis | By Top 10 Players -Bitel Co Ltd, Castles Technology, Cegid Group, Citixsys Americas Inc, Dell Inc

Cash payments are rapidly declining as the digital era progresses and new technologies are introduced. One of the major causes driving the need for payment terminals is the growing demand for payment processing, analyzing consumer purchasing patterns, and customer relationship management, among other things. The modern point-of-sale may accept a variety of payment methods, including digital wallet payments. The primary digital wallet alternatives that have become common on smartphone devices include Google Wallet, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Android Pay. Debit and credit card transactions are made possible through POS terminals and ATMs located around the city.

List of Top Payment Terminal Industry manufacturers :

Bitel Co Ltd

Castles Technology

Cegid Group

Citixsys Americas Inc

Dell Inc

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated

Fiserv Inc

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Ingenico Sa

Ncr Corporation

Nec Corporation

Newland Payment Technology

Oracle Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Pax Technology Limited

Samsung Electronics Inc

Squirrel Systems

, & Others.

Get Exclusive Sample Copy of This Report @

https://www.infinitybusinessinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=604036

Due to increased corporate and consumer interest in digital transformation and the proliferation of smartphones, the payments and transactions environment is fast evolving. The Payment Terminal Market is growing due to advances in cellphones, digital payment cards, and point-of-sale (POS) at retail terminals. Due to the introduction of mobile-based POS (mPOS), which consists of a card reader coupled to a simple ePOS program running on a tablet or smartphone, the payment terminal industry will continue to rise. In 2019, the contactless payment threshold in Europe was € 30 or greater in only six countries.

Payment Terminal Industry – Segmentation:

Payment Terminal industry -By Application:



Healthcare

Retail

Payment Terminal industry – By Product:

Hardware

Softwar E

The worldwide payment terminal market has been divided into five regions: Europe, North America, MEA, APAC, and Latin America. North America, for example, has the highest market share in 2019 and is anticipated to continue to expand at a similar rate over the projection period. Some of the major reasons driving demand for payment terminals in this region are the rising usage of new technology and the modernization of payment processes. Furthermore, the region’s expansion of payment terminals is being aided by advances in payment alternatives such as contactless payments and the usage of Near-Field Communication (NFC).

Have Any Query? Drop Your Query Here @

https://www.infinitybusinessinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=604036

FAQs

I. What factors make Europe a lucrative market for Payment Terminal?

II. What are the key technologies listed in the market study of Payment Terminal?

III. What is expected to have a major positive influence on the Payment Terminal market?

IV. What is the anticipated advancement rate for the Payment Terminal market during the forecasted period?

Contact Us:

Amit Jain

Sales Co-Ordinator

International: +1 518 300 3575

Email: inquiry@infinitybusinessinsights.com

Website: https://www.infinitybusinessinsights.com

Facebook: https://facebook.com/Infinity-Business-Insights-352172809160429

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/infinity-business-insights/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/IBInsightsLLP