Payroll Outsourcing Market Report 2021-2026 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The global payroll outsourcing market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026, according to the latest report by IMARC Group.

Payroll outsourcing refers to the use of third-party sources and organizations to handle administrative and compliance operations. It includes keeping records of employees, calculating salaries and wages, computing and adding incentives, producing payroll-related reports, and complying with tax laws applicable in various countries. Payroll outsourcing assists companies in saving time and money by reducing the need for in-house qualified payroll staffs and managing appropriate software packages. It also provides multinational organizations with the advantage of staying updated with global tax laws and preventing any potential penalties.

Market Trends

The growing incorporation of several digitized services, such as business analytics, big data, and cloud, is primarily driving the market for payroll outsourcing. Moreover, the prevalent trend of multi-country payroll outsourcing (MCPO), bundling payroll services, and process automation, is also augmenting the market growth. In addition to this, several leading players are offering hybrid payroll solutions that enable organizations to decide upon customized payroll sub-services. Furthermore, the sudden outbreak of the COVID pandemic, in early 2020, has led to the rising adoption of work-from-home models by several organizations leading to the emergence of efficient ways of online management of payroll operations.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, application, end use industry and geography

Breakup by Type:

Full-Managed Outsourcing

Co-Managed Outsourcing

Breakup by Application:

Small Business

Medium Business

Large Business

Breakup by End Use Industry:

BFSI

Consumer and Industrial Products

IT and Telecommunication

Professional Services

Public Sector

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Accenture Plc, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Hp Inc., Infosys Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Intuit Inc., Paychex Inc., Wipro, Workday Inc., Xerox Corporation and Zalaris.

