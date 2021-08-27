[PDF] Antacid Medications Market : Reddy’s Laboratories receives the U.S. FDA approval for the re-launch of its OTC antacid

An antacid is simply a substance that neutralizes stomach acids and is typically used to alleviate heartburn, gastric indigestion, or an upset stomach with food. Some antacids are being used in the treatment of diarrhea and constipation. More recently marketed antacids now contain sodium salts of aluminum, magnesium, calcium, or other substances. Antacids are available both over the counter and by prescription. Antacids neutralize stomach acid as they neutralize the alkaline substance in your stomach – the very substance that causes most of the discomfort! In order to be sure that antacids work, it is important to consult your doctor or pharmacist

Major Company Profiles Covered in This Report: GlaxoSmithKline plc, Dabur India Limited, Abbott Laboratories, and Pfizer, Inc.

Growing geriatric population suffering GERD, i.e. gastroesophageal reflux disease is expected to drive growth of the global antacid medications market. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), around 20% of adults in western culture are affected with GERD. According to the same source, the prevalence of GERD in the U.S. was between 18.1% and 27.8% in 2020. GERD is one of the most common gastrointestinal disorders among the geriatric population. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), by 2050, the global population aged 65 years and above is expected to reach around 2 billion increasing from 900 million in 2015.

Antacids neutralize stomach acid and hence provide relief to patients suffering from GERD. Hence, these factors are expected to drive growth of the global antacid medications market. Furthermore, poor lifestyle choices lead to a higher incidence of acidity, and side-effects of drugs are expected to boost the global antacid medications market growth.

However, ignorance towards symptoms of acidity and side-effects of antacids such as acid rebound is expected to hinder the global antacid medications market growth. Among regions, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the global antacid medications market, owing to the availability of effective treatment methods, rising disposable income, and high unmet clinical needs across the region. Besides, rising awareness related to symptoms of acidity is expected to boost the regional market growth. Furthermore, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global antacid medications market, owing to rising geriatric population in the region.

Key companies operating in the global antacid medications market are Bayer AG, Safetec of America, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, CVS Pharmacy, Johnson & Johnson, Advance Pharmaceutical Inc., Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd, WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corporation, and Sanofi S.A.

For instance, in October 2020, Dr. Reddy’s received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the re-launch of over-the-counter (OTC) Famotidine Tablets USP, 10 mg and 20 mg, an antacid medication.

