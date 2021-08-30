[PDF] Antiplatelet Drugs Market is gaining significant traction as Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Antiplatelet drugs are used for many different purposes, including the treatment of heart attacks. Moreover, they are also prescribed for patients who have high-risk factors for stroke and heart disease. One of the major factors aiding growth of the market is rapidly increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases. According to the American Heart Association (AMA), in 2016, cardiovascular disease accounted for 17.6 million deaths across the globe. According to the same source, that number is expected to reach 23.6 million by 2030. Antiplatelet treatment may reduce the risk of serious cardiovascular events. Thus, such factors can stimulate growth of the antiplatelet drugs market.

Major Company Profiles Covered in This Report: AstraZeneca Plc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Company, Ltd., Sanofi, and The Medicines Company.

While some of these agents are indicated for use in conditions such as heart attacks, angina, heart valve diseases, and unstable angina, other agents are indicated for use in low-risk individuals, such as those at high risk for developing hypertension and high blood pressure. Despite these factors, there are several aspects of this market that could impede future development. For instance, antiplatelet drugs irritate lining of the stomach that leads to gastrointestinal side effects including stomach aches, and indigestion. Besides, there are limitations on the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of these drugs, which could inhibit growth of the antiplatelet drugs market.

One of the most interesting types of antiplatelet drugs that have recently drawn the attention of both medical and pharmaceutical professionals are antithrombin, or TVP, inhibitors. As far as geographical impact is concerned, North America seems to be gaining significant traction in the antiplatelet drugs market. This could be due to rising cases of heart-related diseases across the U.S. and Canada. On the contrary, Asia Pacific is registering positive signs, which can be attributed to higher prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and rising geriatric population across the region.

An antiplatelet drug sometimes called a platelet agglutination inhibitor or platelets aggregation inhibitor is part of a new class of medicines that inhibit platelet adhesion and reduce thrombus formation in blood vessel walls. Another key factor aiding the development of the market is growing geriatric population. Since elderly people are vulnerable to heart-related diseases. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), the global geriatric population is expected to account for around 22% of the global population by 2050. Thus, such factors can augment growth of the antiplatelet drugs market in the near future. Recently, in May 2019, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for antiplatelet agents Aspirin and extended-release Dipyridamole capsules.

