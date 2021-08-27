[PDF] Antiseptic Market to Reflect Steady Growth and Future Scope

An antiseptic can be defined as any material or agent that kills or removes disease-causing microorganisms, viruses, and other organisms. A wide variety of different agents are used for antiseptics. The most common types of antiseptics found in the environment are chlorine, iodine, bromine, peroxide, alcohol, and chlorine dioxide. Organic compounds or substances that do not possess a chemical character are known as antiseptics. Examples of organic compounds that are antiseptics are glycerin, propylene glycol, fats, oils, fats, extracts, essential oils, fats, extracts, and mineral oils. It should be noted that fat, oil, and extracts are examples of organic compounds whereas mineral oils are examples of organic compounds that are not antiseptics.

The prominent players in the Antiseptic Market are 3M, STERIS Plc., Cardinal Health, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Metrex Research, LLC, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. Colgate-Palmolive Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, and Becton Dickinson and Company.

One type of antiseptic that is commonly used in surgical settings is chlorhexidine. Chlorhexidine is usually administered intravenously via a vein to minimize side effects such as diarrhea and nausea. Common side effects of this antiseptic are headache, stomach cramps, nasal and oral irritation, and nausea. Other antiseptics that are used in surgical settings include triclosan, doxycycline, carbo platinum, amphotericin B, and chlorhexidine hydrochloride. Each antiseptic has its benefits and/or side effects.

The increasing incidence of accidents in the world is the main factor that is driving the growth of the global antiseptic market. For instance, according to International Labour Organization, in the world, approximately 340 million occupational accidents and around 160 million victims of work-related illnesses take place every year. Additionally, the high healthcare expenditure in hospitals along with the launch of the new antiseptic product by the key market players is also augmenting the growth of the global antiseptic market.

The antiseptic agent doxycycline is most commonly used to treat infections caused by yeast fungi and microorganisms. Although it does not kill microorganisms, it has strong antibacterial properties that help in the prevention of bacterial resistance against other forms of antiseptics. Other antiseptics with strong antibacterial properties include triclosan, carboplatin, and chlorhexidine hydrochloride. When antiseptics are used in high concentrations, they may lead to skin irritation, itching, and redness. Such skin reactions are generally mild and can be treated with topical creams and ointments. However, various side effects resulting from antiseptics are the main factor that is hindering the growth of the global antiseptic market.

Owing to the increasing number of surgeries in the region, North America is observing high growth in the global antiseptic market. For instance, according to the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, in total 11,474,800 surgeries takes place in the ambulatory setting and around 10,303,000 surgeries take place in an inpatient setting. Moreover, the increasing product launches by the key market players are also aiding the growth of the market. These factors have resulted in several industrial developments in the global antiseptic market. For instance, in August 2020, ITC introduced spray cleaner and disinfectant liquid under the brand Savlon.

