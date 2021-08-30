[PDF] Bone Cancer Treatment Market is on the cusp of accumulating growth opportunities with Advaxis, Cellectar Biosciences, OPKO Health, Pfizer

Bone cancer is most often when abnormal cells develop within your bone. It damages healthy bone tissue. It can begin in the bone itself or spread there from other organs of your body (such as the lung or liver) with little to no notice. However, bone cancer is very rare.

Radiation therapy for cancer is the standard treatment for this type of cancer. Radiation therapy kills cancer cells by using high energy rays that cause damage to their DNA. This destroys the DNA so that the cell cannot reproduce. Most people will see significant results after one or two treatments, and after a year most tumors are eliminated. Some tumors will never go away though, but will remain monitored closely by specially trained doctors. However, in a majority of cases tumors can be eliminated with radiation therapy.

Major Company Profiles Covered in This Report: Amgen Inc., Actavis plc, Novartis International AG, Debiopharm Group, Pfizer, Inc., and Eli Lilly and Company.

Chemotherapy is another option for this type of cancer. Chemotherapy drugs are put into the blood stream to target the cancerous cells. They also weaken the tumor, so they can’t grow back. Chemotherapy can be administered through a vein in the arm or through a pill. It is usually taken once a day and can continue until the tumor no longer grows or becomes cancerous.

In June 2021, a group of researchers from the University of North Carolina revealed the results of their clinical trial concluding that the OTUD7A gene is responsible for cancer-stimulating protein in bone cancers in children. The predominance and rising incidences of underlying bone cancers such as Chondrosarcoma and Osteosarcoma are creating growth prospects for the bone cancer treatment market. On the contrary, the nationwide lockdowns imposed by the governments in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis have delayed and cancelled a large number of bone cancer treatments. However, the rising global prevalence of bone cancer, as well as increased government measures to raise awareness of the disease, are broadening the scope for the bone cancer treatment market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the bone cancer accounts for about 5% of all types of cancer in the U.S.

Geographically, the North American region is boding well for the bone cancer treatment market on the heels of high number of bone cancer therapies being carried out in the U.S. Likewise, in the view of factors such as the improved health care infrastructure, booming healthcare facilities and testing centers, and a continuously rising cancer patient pool in India and China, the bone cancer treatment market is expanding rapidly in the Asia Pacific region.

